Football

Here’s the Video of the Alleged Michael Irvin Hotel Incident

Irvin has withdrawn his lawsuit against Marriott but reportedly intends to refile it in Arizona
Irvin was suspended by NFL Network following the incident. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For more than a month, Cowboys legend and NFL Network broadcaster Michael Irvin has been at the center of a legal dispute involving an incident at a Phoenix Marriott hotel on February 6.

The hotel chain contends in a court filing that Irvin made a lewd remark to an employee at its Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel during Super Bowl weekend, which caused the Renaissance to evict the 57-year-old Hall of Famer. NFL Network suspended Irvin from that weekend’s coverage.

Irvin, meanwhile, contends no wrongdoing occurred and had filed a lawsuit in a Texas federal court against Marriott seeking damages of $100 million. Irvin dropped the suit Monday night, but intends to refile it in Arizona per Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez and the Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

On Tuesday, Irvin and his lawyers held a press conference in which they publicly aired the video of the confrontation between Irvin and the hotel employee for the first time. Here is a snippet via FOX 4, which includes commentary from Irvin’s attorney:

Irvin went on to “totally deny” that he used lewd language in conversation with the hotel employee:

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci

Dallas Cowboys

