Here’s the Video of the Alleged Michael Irvin Hotel Incident

For more than a month, Cowboys legend and NFL Network broadcaster Michael Irvin has been at the center of a legal dispute involving an incident at a Phoenix Marriott hotel on February 6.

The hotel chain contends in a court filing that Irvin made a lewd remark to an employee at its Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel during Super Bowl weekend, which caused the Renaissance to evict the 57-year-old Hall of Famer. NFL Network suspended Irvin from that weekend’s coverage.

Irvin, meanwhile, contends no wrongdoing occurred and had filed a lawsuit in a Texas federal court against Marriott seeking damages of $100 million. Irvin dropped the suit Monday night, but intends to refile it in Arizona per Front Office Sports’ A.J. Perez and the Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

On Tuesday, Irvin and his lawyers held a press conference in which they publicly aired the video of the confrontation between Irvin and the hotel employee for the first time. Here is a snippet via FOX 4, which includes commentary from Irvin’s attorney:

NEW VIDEO: Lawyers for Michael Irvin show the surveillance video from the hotel where an employee mad a sexual assault allegation against Irvin. The length of the conversation was for nearly 2 minutes. Irvin says he talked to the woman about the sports shows he’s on. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/1IRvzB0UmP — Steven Dial (@StevenDialFox4) March 14, 2023

Irvin went on to “totally deny” that he used lewd language in conversation with the hotel employee:

In a court filing last Friday, Marriott says female hotel staffer accused ex-Cowboys WR Michael Irvin of asking if she knew anything about having "a big Black man inside of [her]" and also that he said he'd find her later in work week. Irvin today: “I totally deny saying that.” pic.twitter.com/THi9aZyPJk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 14, 2023

