Medical City’s $50 Million Expansion and CPRIT Awards $99M for to Fight Cancer

Medical City McKinney is embarking on a $50 million expansion project, adding a five-story, 124,500-square-foot medical office building adjacent to the hospital. This expansion will accommodate more high-level medical specialists and critical services like cardiology and orthopedics, which are set to open in the summer of 2025. Complementing the recently opened $17 million women’s hospital in November 2023 and a $64 million patient tower with an ER expansion in December 2021, this project helps meet the needs of a vibrant and growing community by being done in three phases. The first phase includes a new parking lot on the west side of the campus, providing over 550 additional spots for the convenience of patients, visitors, and staff.

The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas approved $98,592,155 in grants to fight cancer in Texas. A mix of research and prevention projects, it is the most significant commitment to cancer research by any U.S. state. UT Southwestern was awarded the $4 million Rising Star Grant to recruit Stefan Gloeggler from the Max Planck Institute of Multidisciplinary Sciences in Göttingen, Germany. UT Southwestern received more than $12 million in research grants, and UT Dallas received $1 million as well. UTSW also received $2 million to recruit Kevin Mark from the University of California, Berkeley. See all grants and more details here.

Scientists at UT Southwestern have identified an experimental compound that kills cancer and spares immune cells. In the study led by Professor of Surgery Dr. Daolin Tang and Associate Professor Dr. Rui Kang, a compound emerged that selectively targets and eradicates cancer cells while safeguarding crucial immune cells through a mechanism known as ferroptosis. Over a decade ago, ferroptosis—a unique form of cell death characterized by iron accumulation and uncontrolled lipid peroxidation—was unveiled by researchers. As cancer often develops resistance to traditional chemotherapy, the search to induce ferroptosis has become needed within cancer research. The findings were published in Scientific Translation Medicine.

Health Wildcatters has been selected by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) as both an Investor Catalyst Hub (IC Hub) and a Customer Experience Hub Spoke (CX Hub). The Boston-based IC Hub is comprised of 127 Spoke members in the health and science community. The Dallas-based CX Hub, located at Pegasus Park with 269 Spoke members, adopts a human-centered approach to engage communities, build trust, and utilize healthcare solutions to enhance health outcomes. Among the 396 spokes nationwide, only 20 organizations have the distinction of serving as a Customer Experience Hub Spoke and Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke. Health Wildcatters is the sole Texas-based organization with this dual role, taking the position as a leader in fostering health in ovation and community engagement.