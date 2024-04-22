Leading Off (4/22/24)

Mavs Lose Series-Opening Game to Clippers. L.A. was playing without Kawhi Leonard, but it hardly seemed to matter, as Dallas had a 30-point first half (!), which included just eight (8) in the second quarter. They outscored the Clips in the second half, but they never really got that close. They probably didn’t need the week off after closing the season so strongly. I’m not too worried (yet). Much more on StrongSide shortly.

Puck Drops On Stars and Golden Knights Game 1 Tonight. Can Jake Oettinger and Co. win this rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals? Sean Shapiro has you covered on StrongSide.

Weekend Rain Sets Record. The new April 20 daily maximum rainfall at DFW Airport is 2.34 inches, breaking an 82-year-old mark. Other areas got as much as 4 inches. Today, it’s cool and dry and sunny. And, seriously, guys. It’s just one game. Mavs are gonna be fine. I’m sure whatever Iztok is posting on StrongSide won’t contradict that.

City Council May Vote Wednesday to Try to Lure Dallas Wings to Dallas. Specifically, to a renovated Dallas Memorial Auditorium, part of the convention center, which should be ready in 2026. The proposal calls for a 15-year lease. Also, Wednesday we will be looking back on Tuesday night’s Game 2, in which the Mavs evened their first-round series.

