Thursday, April 11, 2024 Apr 11, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (4/11/24)

The rain is gone, and there's nothing but sunny skies for the rest of the week. Enjoy it.
Warrant Issued for Rashee Rice. An arrest warrant was issued for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection to a multiple-vehicle crash last month. Rice has acknowledged being the driver of the Lamborghini involved in the crash and faces eight felony charges. SMU cornerback Theodore Cox, the alleged driver of the Corvette involved in the crash, faces the same charges.

Hillcrest Student Files Civil Rights Complaint Against DISD. A Hillcrest High School student filed a 17-page complaint against the district, saying that district officials failed to respond appropriately to antisemitic bullying. According to the complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, the student kept a log of incidents dating back to 2021. StandWithUs, an international nonprofit Israel education organization, filed the complaint with the student and has filed similar complaints against several universities. The student is an intern with that organization.  

Defense Rests in IV Tampering Case. Closing arguments will begin today in the case of a Dallas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas. Prosecutors said that Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz tampered with the bags, which led to 11 patients suffering cardiac events and the death of a colleague. 

Stones Stolen from Grapevine 9/11 Memorial. Grapevine police are looking for two missing stones from the city’s 9/11 memorial site. A stone from the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and a limestone fragment from the Pentagon crash were part of a tribute to the crews aboard those flights.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

