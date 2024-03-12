Tuesday, March 12, 2024 Mar 12, 2024
Urbanism

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 50

This very special 50th edition of our longstanding series is patently and appropriately absurd.
Image
The oh-so-walkable McKinney Avenue.

This image comes courtesy a perambulating FrontBurnervian who found a mind-boggling scene in Uptown, which is supposedly the city’s most walkable neighborhood. Let’s walk through this one. The full-flavor image is below.

Image

The construction eats up the sidewalk on McKinney Avenue, just before Fairmount Street. But! We’ve got scaffolding. Terrific. Keep the people walking. But then the contractors block the access with caution tape. And because that is apparently not enough caution tape, they put down construction stanchions in the traffic lane and then wrap those with more caution tape.

The second one must be for the cars. No way they’re getting past this.

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected]. For more in this series, go here.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine.
Dallas Hates Pedestrians

