Commemorate Juneteenth in North Texas With These Celebrations

It’s the third anniversary of Juneteenth’s inclusion in the roster of 11 federal holidays, thanks in large part to the efforts of the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee. Lee famously (and repeatedly) laced up her sneakers starting in 2016 to walk all the way to Washington D.C. to ask that her country officially recognize the holiday celebrated by so many descendants of enslaved persons. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the bill that made that so.

Historically Black neighborhoods and freedman’s towns in North Texas have longstanding celebrations commemorating the day that enslaved people in Galveston were told that President Abraham Lincoln had freed them. Not familiar with the holiday? We recommend reading this profile of Lee from last year, and this discussion with Remembering Black Dallas’ Dr. Deborah Hopes about what Juneteenth means to Dallas in particular.

Below, we have compiled a list of events to help you learn more and celebrate the holiday, starting this weekend.

Ongoing

“If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future” will be showing at the African American Museum at Fair Park through August 13. Jonathan Zizzo

The African American Museum is offering several exhibitions, including If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future, which explores themes like apartheid, colonialism, and everyday life and includes artists like Zanele Muholi, Vivien Kohler, Anastasia Pather, and Portia Zvavahera. Frank Frazier—The Visionary, The Advocate, the Artist explores the 60-year career of Dallas-based artist Frank Frazier. The Color of Freedom highlights the diversity of women of color in the nation’s defense. FREE. 3536 Grand Ave., Fair Park

June 10

The African American Museum will hold its annual preservation workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. The workshop helps participants preserve family and local history and tell those stories. FREE. 3536 Grand Ave., Fair Park

The Dallas Police Department and community partners will host the 2023 CommUNITY Juneteenth Celebration at William Blair Jr. Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They promise family fun, entertainment, arts and crafts, games, food, and vendors. FREE. 3000 Rochester St.

Take a bus tour highlighting Dallas’ Black history, and enjoy soul food with the Soul of DFW Food and Black History Bus Tour that will take a look at the city’s Juneteenth connections. Organizers say the tour will include a private viewing of the original Order No. 3, which is known as the “Juneteenth document,” as well as never-before-seen artifacts from one of the original Dallas freedman’s towns. The event, which begins at 10 a.m., will include a visit to a 19th century Black-owned farm for a tour and lunch. Tickets are $75. 3536 Grand Ave., Fair Park

June 11

Learn about the History of Juneteenth from Richard Fleming, a North Texas resident whose ancestors were enslaved before and after the Emancipation Proclamation, at the Cozy Public Library in Coppell. The event is free and starts at 2 p.m. 177 N. Heartz Dr., Coppell.

June 12

Preservation Dallas, Remembering Black Dallas, and the Dallas County Pioneer Association are hosting a two-and-a-half hour program at Old City Park entitled “The Meaning of Juneteenth: Emancipation in Texas.” Speakers include Donald Payton and Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney. The program will also include a visit to the Millermore Mansion and the Gano Farmestead, which are sites where enslaved Texans became free. It will be preceded by a dinner catered by Chef Cassy Jones. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m., and is $20 per person. 1515 S. Harwood St.

June 14

The Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce and the Lone Star Film Society will screen the documentary Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater from 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. The film, which is directed by Ya’Ke Smith, tracks one Black man as he travels through Texas and discovers Juneteenth “reveals the faith” that let formerly enslaved people and their descendants fight for freedom. Tickets are $5 to $10. 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth.

June 15

Dallas College’s Mountain View campus will host its second annual “How We Got Over: Dallas Black Hidden Figures” event beginning at 11:30 a.m. The program will feature keynote speaker Haley Taylor Schlitz, the youngest Black person to graduate from law school, as well as performances of African dance and spoken word. The event will be open to the public and will be live-streamed as well. FREE. 4849 W. Illinois Ave.

Project Unity and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra have joined to offer Together We Sing as part of National Black Music Month, and only days before Juneteenth. The program will feature Grammy winning artist Erica Campbell and a hip-hop tribute featuring Spinderella, along with the 200-member Unity choir and a full orchestra at the Meyerson Symphony Center. The night will also include the organizations Together We Awards, which recognizes companies, organizations, individuals and faith communities who work to confront and dismantle racism. Tickets start at $49. 2301 Flora St.

The National Juneteenth Museum will present its first Uniting Voices speaker series event with Equal Justice Initiative founder and executive director Bryan Stevenson. Stevenson’s memoir about his work to combat social injustices in criminal law inspired the movie Just Mercy, where he was played by Michael B. Jordan. The event, which is moderated by Leah Frazier, will begin at 7 p.m. at the I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and Visual Performing Arts in Fort Worth. Tickets are $25 to $100. 1411 I.M. Terrell Circle South, Fort Worth.

The Orchestra of New Spain will perform a range of music and songs from Black composers for Celebrating Juneteenth: Music of Black Composers. Music will include songs from Quinn Mason, Scott Joplin, Ulysses Kay, and more. Tickets are $15 each and $5 for students. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St., Lewisville.

Equal Justice Initiative founder and Executive Director Bryan Stevenson will talk about his work combating social injustices in criminal law in the National Juneteenth Museum's inaugural Uniting Voices speaker series. Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

June 15-17

The African American Museum will offer a series of gallery talks and a book discussion by Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, Gerald Leavell, and Dr. Josh Myer. FREE. 3536 Grand Ave., Fair Park.

June 16

Grand Prairie’s Parks, Arts & Recreation Department and the city of Grand Prairie are hosting a Juneteenth Celebration Kick Off at the Dalworth Recreation Center starting at 6:30 p.m. The celebration will be “cookout” style with entertainment for all ages. 2012 Spikes St., Grand Prairie.

The NETwork DFW will host a Juneteenth Charity Ball at the African American Museum in Fair Park from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The group says it has created a program for the evening that includes a three-course dinner; performances from DJ She Real, Bandon Koro African Dance Ensemble, and Kevin Williams; speakers, and more. Proceeds will go to a scholarship program. Tickets start at $90. 3536 Grand Ave., Fair Park.

The South Dallas Cultural Center, along with UNT Black Alumni and LOFE, will host a Juneteenth trivia night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be art exhibitions, a live DJ, and trivia that emphasizes arts and Black culture. FREE, but an RSVP is encouraged. 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.

June 16-17

The two-day Denton Juneteenth Celebration will start Friday with a festival featuring live music performances and family-friendly entertainment. On Saturday the day will kick off at 10 a.m. with a parade that will lead to more festivities at Fred Moore Park. FREE. 500 S. Bradshaw St., Denton.

June 16-18

Dallas Southern Pride’s Juneteenth Unity Weekend Celebration, which combines both Juneteenth and Pride in one event. The event promises a pool party and Unity Festival, a brunch named after the late DSP leader Kirk Myers-Hill, and a Climax Close-Out party. A portion of the proceeds will be used to support the free health and wellness programs of its partner agencies. Event tickets range from free to $1,000, depending on the packages and the individual event. 1015 Elm St.

June 17

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will host its 2023 Juneteenth 4K Walk and Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will begin with a 4K Freedom Walk and end with a free community festival with live entertainment, vendors, and family-friendly activities. The festivities will also include a special unveiling and dedication to the center from SMU, with a replica of the university’s historical marker commemorating King’s 1966 visit to Dallas, as well as a special mural of Dr. King by The Walls Project. Performers include Arinze Oji and Bria Washington. FREE. 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The city of Grand Prairie will host a Juneteenth Parade and Celebration at its City Hall starting at 9 a.m. The parade will start at city hall and finish at Tyre Park. There will be free barbecue, vendors, activities, and more. 300 W. Main St., Grand Prairie.

The historically Black Elm Thicket/Northpark neighborhood will host its 13th annual Juneteenth Celebration from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. The event, which will be held at the K.B. Polk Recreation Center, will feature live music, food, and family fun. FREE. 6801 Roper St.

The Blair Foundation is encouraging people to join its annual Juneteenth March, which will begin at 10 a.m. Participants will line up at 9 a.m. at James Madison High School, and end up at William Blair Jr. Park, a little more than a three-mile walk. FREE. 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Little Elm Juneteenth will host a Freedom Walk starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walk is free and includes access to live music from Don Diego, speakers, food trucks, and more. Attendees can also register for a shirt and participate in a mimosa toast. 701 W. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm.

Wylie will host its annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olde City Park. The event will have a DJ, live music, free food and concessions, bounce houses, games, health and wellness opportunities, historical elements, food trucks, and local vendors. The Juneteenth Pageant will make its debut this year, too. FREE. 112 S. Ballard Ave., Wylie.

For Oak Cliff and Dare To Live Right will host a Juneteenth festival and farmers market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family-friendly event will offer free food, bounce houses, a water slide, art and STEM activities, face painting, games, a live DJ, and voter registration opportunities. FREE with RSVP. 907 E. Ledbetter Dr.

The South Central Civic League is hosting Juneteenth in Joppa-Joppee from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Central Park. The Smoke Squad BBQ will fire up the pit, and there will also be music, kayaking, vendors, games, and a screening of the film 150 Years of Resiliency: A Joppa Documentary. FREE. 4753 Fellows Ln.

The Alpha Xi Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, along with the Dallas Historical Society and Yellow Rose Junior Cotillion, will host a Juneteenth celebration at the Hall of State in Fair Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. With the theme “Celebrating Resilience: We Are Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams,” the event will feature a community forum featuring outgoing Dallas City Councilman Casey Thomas, Delores Shaw, Roland Parrish, and Lady Jade, with Nicole Baker moderating. An awards ceremony will honor individuals and organizations that have engaged in public advocacy and volunteerism. FREE. 3939 Grand Ave., Fair Park.

The J. Erik Jonsson Central Library will host Juneteenth events throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m. Hear Donald Payton talk about the historic freedman’s town of Tenth Street, listen to Stanley Glenn perform the music of T-Bone Walker, watch the performance of “A Free Man Cries for the Future,” make remembrance stones with the Nasher Sculpture Center, and create Juneteenth buttons. In addition, Rayo Planning will offer a fun and interactive activity combining memories and values with building the ideal neighborhood. You can also visit the Tenth Street and The Bottom exhibit on the seventh floor. FREE. 1515 Young St.

The historic Morney Berry Farm will host a Juneteenth celebration from noon to 6 p.m. The farm sits on land purchased by the formerly enslaved James and Kathy Morney with several bales of cotton and six years of savings in 1876. Their descendants own it today, and have been celebrating Juneteenth on that property for more than 30 years. Saturday’s event will offer food, games, live music, and vendors. FREE, but donations are encouraged. 9455 Lancaster Hutchins Rd.

Arlington’s Cravens Park will be the site of the city’s Juneteenth celebration, which will feature an outdoor pop-up market full of products from Black-owned businesses for purchasing, food trucks, face painting, and snow cones. FREE. 400 Cravens Dr., Arlington.

Head over to Cowtown for the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. Established almost 40 years ago to celebrate Black cowboys, the event is the country’s longest-running Black rodeo. Tickets start at $15, and there are shows at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Cowtown Coliseum, 121 East Exchange Ave., Fort Worth

The cities that make up the Best Southwest region of North Texas—Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, and Lancaster—will host a Juneteenth Celebration from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will offer four hours of live music, a Black author’s expo, a wellness expo, a cultural expo, vendor booths, and bounce houses. FREE. Armstrong Park, Duncanville.

The Dallas Cowboys will host its second annual Juneteenth celebration at AT&T Stadium from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will offer live entertainment from Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, Makenzi Jackson, Black Ceasar, DJ SC, and La Bell, as well as lawn games, and shopping with local Black-owned businesses. FREE. One AT&T Way, Arlington.

Forney will host its Juneteenth Festival from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spellman Amphitheater at Forney Community Park. The event will feature live music and other programming. FREE. 241 FM 548, Forney.

The city of Garland will host its annual Juneteenth event from 5 to 8 p.m. Singer Rueben Leal will speak about the importance of celebrating the holiday, and jazz band The Rob Holbert Group will perform. There will be plenty of food trucks to purchase dinner or snacks, a children’s activity area, and an area for reflecting on the historical significance of the day. FREE. Audubon Park, Garland.

Galleria Dallas will be handing out free Juneteenth T-shirts, designed by local artist Sam Lao, beginning at 10 a.m. June 17. Lao will be there for the first hour, but if you miss her, you can check out her art installation near Bachendorf’s on the first floor. 13350 Dallas Pkwy.

June 18

Legacy West’s annual Juneteenth Fashion Show will take place on June 18. Thomas Garza Photography

Organizers for the North Texas Juneteenth Celebration are planning an event they hope will be an “opportunity to further the dialogue of justice and freedom in our communities.” Starting at 10 a.m., expect music, guest speakers, and a special performance. FREE. William Blair Jr. Park, 3000 Municipal St.

Lofty Spaces will host a family-friendly celebration presented by the Elite Experience Events Cultural Organization from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy music, food, performances, scholarship announcements, and more. Tickets are $5. 816 Montgomery St.

The Deep Ellum Foundation will take over Main Street for its inaugural Juneteenth Block Party. From noon to 6 p.m., there will be 30 vendor booths up and down Main and onto Pryor, and there will be musicians and DJs playing all afternoon. Think artists like Ei8th Notes Band and Jess Garland, and R&B group Dru Hill, celebrating its golden anniversary this year, will headline at 5 p.m. General admission is free. 2646 Main St.

Head to Jefferson Boulevard, where daily® Streetwear and Barber Shop will host Kinfolk, an event it says will be a community-focused block party that offers immersive experiences, activities featuring Black art and the opportunity to create art, games, a marketplace, and the opportunity to honor the history of Juneteenth. Music will be provided by DJ Ade, DJ Rocket, and DJ Endolena. The event starts at 2 p.m. and will end at 10 p.m. Tickets are free to $50. 216 Jefferson Blvd.

The Mesquite NAACP is hosting its annual Juneteenth Festival at Paschall Park, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will offer shopping with vendors, food, kids activities, and live music, including headliner Fat Daddy I Got the Blues. FREE. 10001 New Market Rd., Mesquite

From 3 to 6 p.m., the 23rd Annual City Men Cook competition will recognize both Father’s Day and Juneteenth, which fall on the same weekend. The annual event offers cooking competitions between local chefs, food tastings, music, and dancing, and is often billed as the “largest Sunday dinner in North Texas.” The event begins at 3 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults. The African American Museum, 3536 Grand Ave., Fair Park

Sunny South Dallas’ weekly Food Park After Dark will offer a special Juneteenth edition at the Urban Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The evening will offer food and drink from local vendors, live music, and activities that highlight technology, arts, and culture. Artists performing include UGX, MQ the Mxfit, Shotty HD, Sydie, and The Rebel Prince. FREE. 919 Morrell Ave.

Head to Legacy Hall’s Lexus Box Garden for Legacy West’s annual Juneteenth Fashion Show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the one-hour show will feature Black designers, like House of Dasha, Annia Louisa, and more. Radio personality Lady Jade and Project Runway alum Venny Etienne will host, and there’s an after party when the show concludes. General admission is free, but VIP and balcony seating range $10–$350. Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

June 19

Grab three friends and tee off at 9 a.m. with the Juneteenth Golf Classic hosted by the Golf Club of Dallas. The event will help raise money for Black-owned businesses in Dallas through micro-grants. A single-player registration costs $155, while a team of four is $600. Registration includes happy hour, a polo shirt, breakfast, and more. 2200 W. Red Bird Ln.

From vendors to history discussions and performances by musicians, The African American Museum will offer a full day of Juneteenth programming. At 1 p.m., Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney and Donald Cox will speak about the history of the holiday, followed by a panel discussion on Parallels: American Slavery and South Africa Apartheid. FREE. 3536 Grand Ave., Fair Park

Every Juneteenth, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” Opal Lee walks 2.5 miles to recognize the 2.5 years it took for Texas slaves to hear about their emancipation. Lee has spent years working to turn Juneteenth into a federal holiday. In 2016, she walked 1,600 miles to Washington, D.C. Last year, she was nominated for a Nobel Prize. Now 96, Lee is walking 2.5 miles again in the Opal’s Walk for Freedom to the new National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth. Register to walk with her in-person or virtually here. 1050 Evans Ave., Fort Worth

Dallas InnerCity Growers (DIG) and Joppy Momma’s Farm will host the Joppa Juneteenth Festival at South Central Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say the event is “rooted in Black food sovereignty” and will include music, games, farm tours, food, and fellowship. Chefs Amber Williams and Terance Jenkins will be on hand, and Freddie Jones and Alphonso Sanders will provide music. FREE. 4818 Fellows Ln.

The Rooftop Cinema Club in downtown Fort Worth will have a screening showcase with movies from Black filmmakers and actors, including Love & Basketball and Candyman. Tickets start at $16.50. 235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth.

The South Dallas Culture Center will unveil a Juneteenth mural, created by artist JD Moore, as part of its Juneteenth celebration. The unveiling will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. FREE. 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave.

Get the FrontRow Newsletter Get a front row seat to the best shows, arts, and things to do across North Texas. Never miss a beat.