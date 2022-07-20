Thursday, July 21, 2022 Jul 21, 2022
Image

Photography

Photo Dump (7/20/22)

I'm walking around with my busted-seams iPhone, glistening.
By |
Image

You know my deal: I walk a lot, take almost as many photos, and I’ve started posting them here. Because, to paraphrase Drug Church, newsflash—we need news less. (Sometimes!) Anyway, current motto, courtesy Cameron McCloud: “What is it that you’re doing right now that’s keeping you moving? I need you to think of that thing and keep on doing it.”

Image

Some self-criticism: I could have made this better, but I did it almost without stopping, just sort of making a record of what I happened upon. When it comes to photos with people, which I don’t do a ton of, and am trying to include more, I don’t like to mess around too much. Here I just kind of confirmed the guy was in the window and kept it moving.

Imagine me doing this to you at a party or something. You didn’t even ask!
A Pedestrian’s Continuing History of Dallas, pt. 2

