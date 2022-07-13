Photo Dump (7/13/22)

If you weren’t aware, I’ve been walking around Dallas, mostly downtown, for the last six or seven years at least, taking photos with my iPhone while I do so. A year or so ago, I turned some of them into a book. I also post them pretty regularly to my Instagram page. Starting now and (most likely) every week going forward, I’m going to drop a few of them here on Wednesdays. Just a little break for all of us from the news.

Advertisement A Pedestrian’s Continuing History of Dallas Advertisement

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.