Image

Photography

Photo Dump (7/13/22)

I'm just a guy walking around with an old, falling-apart iPhone in my pocket and my AirPods as loud as they can be.
By |
Image

If you weren’t aware, I’ve been walking around Dallas, mostly downtown, for the last six or seven years at least, taking photos with my iPhone while I do so. A year or so ago, I turned some of them into a book. I also post them pretty regularly to my Instagram page. Starting now and (most likely) every week going forward, I’m going to drop a few of them here on Wednesdays. Just a little break for all of us from the news.

View Gallery
Image

Most posters in downtown have two lives. Sometimes—maybe usually—the second one, the one that begins when they’re defaced or shredded or both, is more interesting.
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
A Pedestrian’s Continuing History of Dallas

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

