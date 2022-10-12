Photo Dump (10/12/22)

Apologies for the interruption in service. We (me) were finishing work on the November issue of the magazine and, on top of that, I think because my feet have been my main source of transportation (apart from Tim’s car), I have been less inclined to use them for leisure purposes. I’m still walking, always will be, but I have not been stopping to smell the roses, so to speak. I’m, like, walking to get groceries or whatever and don’t want to grab my phone from pocket.

Not that anyone cares. Here is an extra-large batch of photos to make up for my absence.

A Pedestrian's Continuing History of Dallas Pt. 11