Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022
77° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Photography

Photo Dump (10/12/22)

By
Image

Apologies for the interruption in service. We (me) were finishing work on the November issue of the magazine and, on top of that, I think because my feet have been my main source of transportation (apart from Tim’s car), I have been less inclined to use them for leisure purposes. I’m still walking, always will be, but I have not been stopping to smell the roses, so to speak. I’m, like, walking to get groceries or whatever and don’t want to grab my phone from pocket.

Not that anyone cares. Here is an extra-large batch of photos to make up for my absence.

View Gallery
Image

There is a big Shepard Fairey exhibition over at the Dallas Contemporary, so you may have noticed some of his old “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” stickers popping up around town, as well as paste-up jobs like this, which is across the street from Ross Tower.
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
View Gallery
Advertisement

A Pedestrian’s Continuing History of Dallas Pt. 11

{{ oneIndex }} / {{ images.length }}

Advertisement

Related Articles

Image
Photography

Photo Dump (8/17/22)

Was that me you saw wandering about? Probably!
Image
Photography

Photo Dump (7/27/22)

This is not a sword.
Image
Photography

Photo Dump (8/24/22)

No flood shots.