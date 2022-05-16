Leading Off (5/16/22)

Mavs Eclipse Suns, Advance to Western Conference Finals. When was this one over? Take your pick: end of the third quarter, halftime, midway through the second, from Luka Doncic’s first basket, as soon as the Mavs forced a Game 7. The 33-point final score didn’t even reflect how thoroughly the Mavs dominated the Suns. You would never guess which team was in the Finals last season and had the best record in the league in this one. The Western Conference Finals against Golden State tip off in Oakland on Wednesday. I love this team so much. Mike and Iztok will have more over on StrongSide shortly.

Stars Fall In Overtime. I don’t know a ton about hockey. Actually, scratch that. I know almost nothing. Even after editing a ton of Stars posts on StrongSide, not much has been able to penetrate my brain. But even I can tell you how amazing Jake Oettinger played in the Stars’ Game 7 loss to Calgary. The Stars goalie faced 64 shots (the Stars, on the other hand, shot 28 times on Calgary’s goal) and finally was taken down 15 minutes and 9 seconds into overtime, on a sort of flukey shot right after he had held off a flurry of chances without his stick. Mike and David have more on StrongSide.

What a Dallas sports night.

