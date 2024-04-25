Thursday, April 25, 2024 Apr 25, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (4/25/24)

Do you like rain? I hope you like rain.
Dallas’ IT Chief Calling It Quits. Bill Zielinski, who has worked for the city for almost four years, says he’s leaving for a private sector job. Zielinski oversaw the city’s response to a massive ransomware attack and the fallout from an employee deleting millions of electronic police records. The city’s chief information security officer, Brian Gardner, will serve as interim director. 

Judge Forced to Call Mistrial in Murder Case. Judge Nancy Mulder, who oversees Dallas County Criminal District Court 6, granted Jorge Esparza a mistrial after she made comments about him on a courtroom livestream. Mulder said she has apologized to Esparza and recused herself from two cases involving him. Esparza has pleaded not guilty in connection to a 2020 shooting that killed an alleged romantic rival.

Student Killed in Shooting at Arlington’s Bowie High. Police said that an 18-year-old student was fatally shot by a 17-year-old student Wednesday outside the campus’ portable buildings. Police believe the two knew each other but have not released further details. The school was placed under lockdown for about three hours and will remain closed today.

Not Great, Bob. How did the Stars do last night? The Knights extended their Western Conference first-round lead by another game, and the Stars fell 3-1. We’ll have more on StrongSide in a bit.

The Weekend Will Be Soggy. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office says it’ll be pretty muggy today before storms roll in this evening. There is a chance of rain through Tuesday.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

