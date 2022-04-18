Leading Off (4/18/22)

Mavs Fall to Jazz Without Luka; He’s Listed as ‘Doubtful’ For Tonight. Mike and Iztok have a look at Game 1 over on StrongSide if you haven’t checked it out yet. Game 2 is at 7:30 tonight at the AAC. I would say I’m confident about the team’s chances in Game 2 whether Luka plays or not. They were right there without anyone playing particularly well, or at least efficiently. Let’s go.

Errol Spence Jr. Unifies Welterweight Titles at AT&T Stadium. Spence stayed undefeated as he scored a TKO over Yordenis Ugas in the 10th round; Ugas couldn’t keep going because of a broken orbital bone. Spence now has Ugas’ WBA title, along with the WBC and IBF belts he already won. All he’s missing is the WBO title, currently held by Terence Crawford. Also: he made his entrance with legendary Dallas rapper Big Tuck performing “Southside Da Realist” by his side. What a moment.

Security Guard Shot at XTC Cabaret. He had been in an argument with a group of unknown suspects and escorted them off the property. Police say they were waiting for him near his car at the end of his shift and opened fire. He’s in stable condition.

