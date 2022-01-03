Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022
47° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (1/3/22)

Cowboys lose, Dallas freezes, and Dallas ISD keeps its masks on.
By  |
Advertisement

Leading Off (1/3/22)

{{ currentIndex+1 }} / {{ images.length }}

Advertisement

Cowboys Lose. I had a thing late in the second half where if I muted my TV and sort of half-watched while reading a book, the team played better. Which would make me unmute and devote my whole attention, at which point something bad would happen. So then I would re-mute, it would get better again, I would unmute, it would get bad, and so on. I was too slow to re-mute and so Dak Prescott fumbled. As penance, I turned it to the Mavs game, and then the Cowboys came back and almost won. A long way of saying this 25-22 loss to the Cards is on me. Mike will have more of an actual breakdown on StrongSide directly.

(Also, it looks like wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for the season with a torn ACL, an injury he suffered making an incredible TD catch.)

DISD Kids Will Keep Wearing Masks. District officials say the requirement will stay in place at least until spring break. School starts up again on Wednesday.

It’s Going to Be Cold This Week. Probably. But, I mean, you could tell me any weather, any temperature, any sort of precipitation was happening tomorrow or the next day and I would not even be a little surprised. Even a hypercane would only get a raised eyebrow at this point.

Author

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

View Profile
Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…
Dak Prescott DISD masks Michael Gallup

Related Articles

Image
Football

Michael Irvin’s Pep Talk Demonstrates Why He’s Ridiculous (And Absolutely Awesome)

Suffice it to say The Playmaker is not here for Stephen A. Smith’s smack talk.
Image
Football

I Googled Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott’s Backup, So You Don’t Have To

All signs seem to be pointing toward him starting on Sunday night, and anyone who claims to know what that means is lying. So: internet research time!
Image
Commercial Real Estate

It’s The Perfect Time to Experiment in the Real Estate Industry

In other words, take the opportunity when disruptions occur to adapt and innovate to meet changing needs, says Granite Properties CEO Michael Dardick.
Image
Covid-19

DISD Goes Online Only Through at Least October 6

Get ready for some more screen time, folks.