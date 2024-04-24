Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Apr 24, 2024
Image

Local News

Poll: Dallas Is Asking Voters for $1.25 Billion. How Do You Feel About It?

The city is asking voters to approve 10 bond propositions that will address a slate of 800 projects. We want to know what you think.
By |
Image
This land will eventually house the Park Forest Branch Library, should the 2024 bond package pass. A third of an acre to its right will be a park. Matt Goodman

Early voting for municipal elections began Monday, and a $1.25 bond package will be on your ballot in the form of 10 propositions. 

Voters are asked to give the city permission to borrow that money with interest, which will address everything from the city’s aging streets to improving drainage, adding new parks, and funding a new police training center. Those projects—all 800 or so—are scheduled to begin at some point over the next five years.

It’s important stuff that you’ll see in your neighborhood. It might be a new library, new spraygrounds, or a better road. We dug into the projects and the bond language to create this guide to help voters better understand what they’re voting for—or against.

With that in mind, we’re asking our readers to weigh in by taking the poll below. Let us know what you think, and stay tuned for the results. Early voting continues through April 30. Election Day is May 4.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine.

