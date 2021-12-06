Leading Off (12/06/2021)

Second Driver Arrested in Hit-and-Run. Linda Pearson, 73, was walking her dog when they were both struck and killed while 19-year-old Brayan Ontiveros Montoya and 18-year-old Andrew Ramiro Martinez were racing on Ferguson Road on a Saturday afternoon. Montoya was arrested last week, and now Martinez (who is believed to be the one who hit Pearson) is also in custody.

Three of Five Drivers Involved in Deadly Crash Arrested for DWI. Two people—a 28-year-old woman and 31-year-old man—were killed in a five-vehicle crash on Central a bit after 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Three of the drivers were arrested and charged with DWI.

FC Dallas Hires Nico Estevez. The 41-year-old Spaniard comes to Frisco from assisting USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter.

SMU, North Texas Head to Bowls. SMU has the better (and more weirdly) named destination: the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, where they will play the Virginia Cavaliers. North Texas will play Miami (Ohio) at the inaugural Frisco Football Classic at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, which can’t be super exciting since it’s a short bus ride away.

The Aunt No One in the Family Talks To Anymore Was at the Holiday Parade in Downtown on Saturday. Maybe she’ll come home for Christmas?

Cold Front Hits as Fall Fake Out Continues. Not falling for it!