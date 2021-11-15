Leading Off (11/15/2021)

Cowboys Win. It was definitely over at halftime, with Dak Prescott and the gang up 36-3, but really it was over in the first quarter, when the Falcons went for it on 4th-and-7 and failed to convert. Atlanta coach Arthur Smith wore an expression for about 95 percent of the game that suggested he had just wolfed down an egg salad sandwich he found in someone’s shoe. My fantasy team took a hit when Cordarrelle Patterson sat for most of the game. As always, Mike has more on StrongSide.

Opening Statements Begin Today in Capital Murder Trial of Billy Chemirmir. The 48-year-old has been charged in the killings of 18 elderly North Texans over a two-year span. This trial is for the death of Lu Thi Harris, 81.

Man Shot and Killed on Freeway. It appears to be a road rage incident. The shooting happened Saturday evening, just before 8, near the I-45/75 split. The victim was identified as Juan Manuel Hurtado, 49. Police are looking for a light-colored truck in connection.