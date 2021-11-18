Dallas County Reopens Fair Park Vaccine Site

Fair Park will again be used as a mass vaccination site. Starting Sunday, free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson jabs for COVID-19 will be given along with flu shots at the drive-thru clinic in parking lot 13. No appointment necessary, but you should register ahead of time.

Earlier this year, Fair Park served as one of the area’s largest vaccination sites. But with demand for the COVID-19 vaccine plateauing, it closed this summer. About 62 percent of Dallas County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A Fair Park clinic reopens as flu season gets underway—Dallas County reported its first flu-related death this week—and the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids ages 5 to 11. The FDA also looks set to give the OK for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots in the very near future.

The weather Sunday looks great. Good time to swing by Fair Park for a little immunization.