Leading Off (6/3/21)

Standoff Ends With Arrest of Murder Suspect. During an hourslong standoff in east Oak Cliff, shots were fired at Dallas police officers trying to serve a warrant for a man suspected in a pair of shootings last month. None of the officers were injured. Police arrested Julio Guerrero, 28, shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Flood Warning Issued for Trinity River. The rain is expected to keep coming. Homes aren’t at risk from “minor flooding” at the Trinity River, although local wildlife may feel the effect.

Odom’s Bar-B-Que Damaged in Attempted Burglary. Somebody crashed a truck through the front door of the West Dallas restaurant, which is closed for repairs. An alarm apparently spooked the burglary suspects before they took anything.

Mavericks Beat Clippers 105-100. Basketball is fun and life is good! Dallas leads the series 3-2 and will look to finish things off at home Friday.