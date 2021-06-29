Get the COVID-19 Vaccine and You Could Win Some Cowboys Tickets

Daily COVID-19 case numbers are way down. Businesses are open. At grocery stores and restaurants and bars—but not public transit, until September—you’re seeing a lot more smiling faces thanks to relaxed mask rules. But we’re still behind on the immunity milestones health officials would like to hit. As of this week, just short of 49 percent of Dallas County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated. Paraphrasing, but experts say it’d be a whole lot cooler if we were closer to 80 percent, especially because of concern about new variants of the coronavirus.

Getting the jab remains the best way to protect yourself and the people around you, according to health officials. It’s easier than ever to get the vaccine, although waning demand has forced health officials to get creative with pop-up vaccine clinics. If you haven’t already been vaccinated and all the above isn’t enough of an enticement, getting vaccinated now also gives you the chance to win some free stuff.

The Dallas Regional Chamber has rolled out a “Take Care of Business” campaign urging people to get vaccinated. This morning the business group unveiled a PSA video, re-upped its commitment to pushing the jab, and unveiled a sweepstakes for people who get the COVID-19 vaccine. To be eligible, you have to be a resident of Dallas, Collin, Tarrant, or Denton counties. And you have to get vaccinated between now and Sept. 1. Submit your information and proof of vaccination here to enter.

Prizes include Cowboys, Rangers, and Mavs tickets, roundtrip flights on Southwest or American Airlines, and Six Flags passes. Pretty good stuff. If I could get vaccinated again to enter, I would. Here’s a list of possible sweepstakes prizes you could win:

If you live in the city of Dallas and have yet to be vaccinated, you can get the jab now and improve your odds of winning a prize. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s vaccine raffle is accepting entrants until July 23. Prizes in this sweepstakes include airline tickets, State Fair passes, and Amazon gift cards.



Now let’s all watch this new PSA from the Dallas Regional Chamber and get vaccinated.