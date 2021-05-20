Public Mask Mandates Become Mask Suggestions in Dallas

School and city officials in Dallas have changed mask requirements into mask suggestions this week following Gov. Greg Abbott’s order ending any such mandates issued by schools, cities, and counties.

Dallas ISD will require masks at schools until June 5, after which “everyone is highly encouraged to continue wearing masks inside schools, on buses, and all district facilities, as an added measure of safety for all,” according to the school district.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson rescinded an order requiring masks be worn inside city buildings, and in a press release urged “all of our unvaccinated City of Dallas employees and eligible residents to continue to wear masks while indoors and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins dragged his feet, but ultimately “directed county staff to update all policies to comply with Abbott’s order,” according to The Dallas Morning News.

DART, following the direction of the Transportation Security Administration, has extended its mask requirements on trains and buses through Sept. 13.

About 50 percent of Dallas County residents age 12 or older have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 39 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the state.