Leading Off (5/20/21)

Dallas Shelter for Migrant Teens to Close. The shelter at the downtown convention center, which opened in March and at its peak was housing hundreds of teens who slept on cots in an exhibit hall, will shut down in the next couple weeks. This news comes as the feds announced they’re expanding a larger facility at Fort Bliss, near El Paso, to hold thousands of unaccompanied migrant teens and children apprehended trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico.

New Development in Celina to Include 2,400 Homes. Construction will start this summer on the $1.5 billion project in the Collin County city, where thousands of other homes are also in the works. North Texas’ sprawl pushes ever northward. Somebody stop us before we hit the Oklahoma border.

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Abortion Bill. The law, which goes into effect Sept. 1, will ban abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. The restrictions are some of the strictest in the country — many women may not realize they’re pregnant at six weeks, and pro-choice activists have said it amounts to an outright ban on the procedure. A court challenge is guaranteed, although the law was constructed in a way that could make legal wrangling especially complicated.

COVID. Dallas County on Wednesday reported 160 new cases and 8 more deaths, bringing the COVID-19 death toll here since March 2020 past 4,000. A more contagious variant of the virus that’s been causing devastation in India has now been detected in the Dallas area, but health officials say that if you’re vaccinated, you shouldn’t sweat it too much. “If you’re vaccinated” is the most important part of that last sentence.

I Want To Believe. As far as I’m concerned, all UFO news is local news, and I for one am eagerly anticipating federal defense officials’ pending report on the phenomena to Congress. Let’s do this thing.