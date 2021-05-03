Leading Off (05/03/2021)

Election Results Don’t Look Great For the Mayor. First off—and I hope if you bother to read these Leading Off posts that you are invested enough in this city that you actually voted, so this isn’t for you, but it most likely is for someone you know, so go and tell them—VOTE. It is embarrassing that so few people vote in these municipal elections. Under 10 percent of all registered voters participated in Saturday’s election, which is a joke. This is where more of the matters that actually affect you are decided, and the numbers are like a frisky student council race. Step it up, Dallas. Anyway, eight of the 11 incumbents on the council were re-elected, and three will have to stand for a runoff, with one (David Blewett) facing the biggest challenge. Three open seats (in districts 2, 11, and 13) will also be decided by runoff. Mayor Eric Johnson backed two challengers in districts 5 and 7, and they did quite poorly. Not great.

Mavs Swept By Kings. This is making me remember why I despised the Kings from like 2000 through 2006. Luka Doncic and Rick Carlisle were both ejected with just 31 seconds remaining. Luka now has 15 technical fouls—one more and he will receive an automatic one-game suspension. The loss cost the Mavs the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. So super result all around.

Cowboys Draft Grades. I kind of checked out but it looked like it did not go so well.