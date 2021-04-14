An Interview With a Local Writer About a New Dirk Nowitzki Book

Next month, after a slight delay due to the world getting flipped upside down, La Reunion Publishing (an imprint of Deep Vellum) will publish I See You, Big German: Dirk Nowitzki and What He Means to Dallas (and Me). The author describes it as “a memoir about Dirk Nowitzki,” which I think is a pretty interesting take and I’m not just saying it because the author is me. But what does that mean, exactly?

Today, Mike Piellucci from The Athletic published a Q&A with me that should answer most of your questions. Go read that and then, if you like, pre-order the book here.