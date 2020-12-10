Leading Off (12/10/20)

City Council Approves $8 Million for Ammo, Tear Gas, and Rubber Bullets. The money allows the city to enter into another 5-year agreement with law enforcement equipment company GT Distributors Inc. Council members Lee Kleinman and Adam Bazaldua were the only two to vote against the proposal. Kleinman cited concerns about the federal TRO that was issued over the summer banning the city from using less-lethal weapons on protesters, and he questioned the need for the police department to maintain 500 high-powered, assault-style rifles.

Thirty-Six Applicants Are in Contention for the Role of Dallas’ New Police Chief. Six different community groups will start vetting candidates next week, and City Manager T.C. Broadnax has said he plans to pick U. Reneé Hall’s successor by the time she leaves on December 31.

Kewon Dontrell White Is Arrested for the Fatal Shooting of Dallas Rapper MO3. The 22-year-old faces a murder charge in connection with the November 11 death of 28-year-old Melvin Noble, who was killed after exiting his vehicle on I-35E near the Dallas Zoo.

Dallas County Reports 1,348 New COVID-19 Cases and 33 Deaths. Tarrant County reports 1,536 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, including the first death of a child, a 17-year-old boy.