What Do You Think of the Mavs’ New ‘City’ Jerseys?

Given that there has been enough news to last a year delivered breathlessly every hour or so for the past, well, for our purposes here, let’s just say “month,” you may not have noticed that the Mavericks’ new “City” edition jerseys have apparently leaked. I am on record as not having been a fan of the previous three iterations. In general, I have not been a fan of any of the team’s on-court looks for the past few years. I think a complete branding overhaul is long overdue, and I know I’m not alone in that assessment. They are leaving money on the table, given Luka Doncic’s potential crossover appeal to non-Mavs fans.

But this season, there is a glimmer of hope that the organization is getting it. The team will be playing in the green throwbacks, so they have a win in their pockets and didn’t totally have to come through with the “City” jerseys this time. Until I see one in person, I’m not sure where on the spectrum they landed with these white jerseys featuring gold and silver accents. They are, if nothing else, a much cleaner look, and that is always a plus, especially after last season’s ’90s anti-drug PSA uniforms. The worry, for me, is that these are maybe a bit too crisp and unadorned, falling toward plain. It’s hard to tell from the photos out there, and it’s a fine line being walked here.

What I like is that they didn’t simply fall back on the usual family of colors (blue, green, black), but I also am not sure what the gold and silver what it represents. The team has been good at coming up with a design story (even if sometimes it is a bit eye-roll-inducing, like the “True Maverick” concept) and I have no doubt they’ll deliver again once these are officially unveiled. For now, we can only wonder what is going on here. Someone in the replies to the tweet I linked said the team did it simply to remind Luka of Real Madrid’s white-and-gold kit. Perhaps. If I was forced to guess, though, and since I decided to write this post, I guess I am, I would say that these jerseys are a nod to Fair Park and the statues around the esplanade. Which would be a cool and unexpected tribute.

My final early verdict: I think these will look good on the court. Maybe too simple for a shirsey, but then I have already bought a green throwback shirt, so I’m set.