Dallas Stars Introduce New ‘Blackout’ Jersey

I never actually climbed aboard the Stars bandwagon as they made their bubble run to the Stanley Cup Finals, mostly because I am a bit of a jinx when it comes to being a fairweather fan. But I am and always have been a fan of aesthetics, especially as it relates to sport, so I feel qualified to jump in here regarding the Stars’ new alternate jersey.

Back in black 💪 pic.twitter.com/WNeqXHso1n — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 28, 2020

I can’t decide if I like it or not, though I definitely snort-laughed when I saw the first reply to that tweet comparing it to a can of Monster Energy. It’s simple, and I like that. I think it might be a year or two behind the trend, color-wise, but maybe that was volt yellow and not this highlighter green, so I could be off in that assessment. I think these will look fantastic on the ice (in theory, as I may never actually see this happen), and I could imagine it looking really great having a home stand full of these.

Can everyone pull these off? No, but hockey sweaters are a lot more forgiving than NBA or NFL jerseys, so more people could do it than you might imagine on first glance. I guess the best way for me to think of it is: what would I think if the Mavs did this? And where I land on that is that these would be the best alternate jerseys the team has had so far, if not for the existence of the new green throwbacks for the upcoming season.

Also, and I know this has been in the works for much longer, introducing this jersey at the height of their recent success is a genius marketing move. So call it a win.