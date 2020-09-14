Leading Off (09/14/2020)

Cowboys Lose. They’ll probably play better since it was the first game and all and there weren’t any preseason games, but they didn’t look especially sharp, most notably when it was winning time. But anyway, football is back, nature is healing, etc.

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 156 new coronavirus cases and three deaths. Of those cases, 139 were reported directly to the county, so that’s probably the more accurate number.

Stars Can Secure Spot in Stanley Cup Finals With Win Tonight. I’m gonna be upfront with you. I won’t be watching. I haven’t watched a single game this season and I’m not going to start now. They are better off without me. If you are a Stars fan, I wish you well. I will be rooting for you. A run like this is magic.

Murder Caught on Video. It happened in Oak Lawn early Sunday morning. According to police, a woman heard gunshots and went outside her apartment. She saw a man chasing another and started filming with her phone. When the man, Kamron Michael Bell, caught up with the other, David Eugene Young, he beat him to death. When Bell saw the woman filming, he started chasing her. She got back into her apartment OK, so he took off running. And then he was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital and charged with murder.