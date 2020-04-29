FrontBurner Poll: Are You Comfortable Going to a Restaurant? Movie Theater? Mall?

Gov. Greg Abbott is slowly opening Texas. With COVID-19 cases and deaths still on an upward trajectory in Dallas County, not everyone is thrilled. His phasing plan is somewhat loosely articulated, primarily ordering that these business categories operate at 25 percent their maximum capacity and practice physical distancing, with some hygiene requirements.

That’s a challenge for any business model, but a first step. The question is whether the business categories he has designated “open” are willing to go along. Equally important is whether locals are ready to step out and dine, shop and go to the movies at businesses that choose to open up.

We’d love to know what FrontBurnervians are thinking about all of this.