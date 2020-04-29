Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Photo by Bret Redman.

Coronavirus

FrontBurner Poll: Are You Comfortable Going to a Restaurant? Movie Theater? Mall?

Tell us if you're ready. Or not.

By Christine Allison Published in FrontBurner April 29, 2020 1:04 pm

Gov. Greg Abbott is slowly opening Texas. With COVID-19 cases and deaths still on an upward trajectory in Dallas County, not everyone is thrilled. His phasing plan is somewhat loosely articulated, primarily ordering that these business categories operate at 25 percent their maximum capacity and practice physical distancing, with some hygiene requirements.

That’s a challenge for any business model, but a first step. The question is whether the business categories he has designated “open” are willing to go along. Equally important is whether locals are ready to step out and dine, shop and go to the movies at businesses that choose to open up.

We’d love to know what FrontBurnervians are thinking about all of this.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments