There is a hole in Deep Ellum.

Urban Design

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 38

New year, same hole in Deep Ellum.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner January 8, 2020 1:16 pm

Terry Black’s Barbecue looks like a fine place to eat lunch or dinner. But if you were having a nice walk with a friend to the restaurant, you might not be paying attention to the presumably safe sidewalk below your feet. That’s a mistake! Because this hole exists due to what appears to be a cracked access point.

A pedestrian who I’ll leave anonymous, through no fault of his own, wound up in this hole. He says it came up to his calf. He appears to be OK. He then stuck a scooter in it for scale. This seems like an easy fix for the powers that be. So here it is, in the 3000 block of Main Street! Go fix it. The full image is below:

A vertical view.

 

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected]. For more in this series, go here.

