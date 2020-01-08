Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 38

Terry Black’s Barbecue looks like a fine place to eat lunch or dinner. But if you were having a nice walk with a friend to the restaurant, you might not be paying attention to the presumably safe sidewalk below your feet. That’s a mistake! Because this hole exists due to what appears to be a cracked access point.

A pedestrian who I’ll leave anonymous, through no fault of his own, wound up in this hole. He says it came up to his calf. He appears to be OK. He then stuck a scooter in it for scale. This seems like an easy fix for the powers that be. So here it is, in the 3000 block of Main Street! Go fix it. The full image is below: