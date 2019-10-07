The One Sex Ed Video You Should Watch Today

My wife sent me condoms today at work. Which is a little weird because I got a vasectomy about a decade ago.

Anyway. Enough about me. The North Texas Alliance to Reduce Unintended Pregnancy in Teens (NTARUPT) is debuting a really funny sex ed video at the Alamo Drafthouse in The Cedars on October 19. It’s called The Pullout Game. But because my wife is involved with promoting the thing, I’ve got a sneak peek for you. The press release for the flick arrived today with the aforementioned condoms. Here’s the trailer. Enjoy: