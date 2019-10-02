Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/2/19)

Meet two kids who are attending the State Fair of Texas for the first time.

By Jason Janik Published in FrontBurner October 2, 2019 1:49 pm
From left, 5-year-old Charli Rose McCain and 7-year-old Chance Gaidola, who are experiencing the State Fair of Texas for the first time. (Photo by Jason Janik)

Charli Rose McCain, 5, and Chance Gaidola, 7, experienced the State Fair of Texas for their first time this year. The two traded off on their fair-related musings.

“I like the rides. The dragon one was super duper fast! The people are nice. A lady won a game and she gave us her prizes. The food was good. I got ice cream. We liked the ice cream and the popsicles. We are waiting for the parade. It will have a bunch of people wearing music clothes. I’m going to be excited to see it!” 

As always, our State Fair of Texas guide is right here and freshly updated. Today, in addition to new Wednesday events, meet a few of the men and women who clean up at the canning competitions for jams and pickles. 

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments