State Fair Portrait of the Day (10/2/19)

Charli Rose McCain, 5, and Chance Gaidola, 7, experienced the State Fair of Texas for their first time this year. The two traded off on their fair-related musings.

“I like the rides. The dragon one was super duper fast! The people are nice. A lady won a game and she gave us her prizes. The food was good. I got ice cream. We liked the ice cream and the popsicles. We are waiting for the parade. It will have a bunch of people wearing music clothes. I’m going to be excited to see it!”

