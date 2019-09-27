The Ultimate Guide to The State Fair of Texas

Things to Do

The State Fair is jam-packed with activities. And most are included with your ticket, no coupons necessary. Let us help you figure out the ones worth your time.

Friday Sept. 27

The annual Opening Day Parade will launch from Fair Park instead of downtown Dallas this year. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Hall of State.

Catch the U.S. Marine Corps Jazz Orchestra all weekend at the Dr Pepper Stage. Performances are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Terrific local country crooner Joshua Ray Walker will perform at the Bud Light Stage at 12:30 p.m. Rick Springfield will belt out “Jessie’s Girl” sometime after 8:30 p.m. at the Chevrolet Main Stage.

Gospel singer Kamica King performs on the Texas Monthly Stage all weekend. Head here for times.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Local Americana group The 40 Acre Mule hits the Bud Light Stage at 12:30 p.m.

R&B star Jacquees will serenade you in the heat at 2 p.m. at the Chevrolet Main Stage.

Cameo hits the Chevrolet Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.

The State Fair Classic is at 4 p.m. at the Cotton Bowl. Prairie View A&M takes on Grambling State University, with each team’s band battling it out at halftime. Buy tickets here. They come with admittance to the fair.

Ollimpaxqui Ballet Co. performs at The Women’s Museum at 5 p.m. It’s followed by a concert with Mariachi Juvenil Orgullo Mexicano at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

The awesome Denton honky tonkers Raised Right Men perform at the Bud Light Stage at 12:30 p.m.

La Reserva Norteña, a local band that plays music from Northern Mexico, takes the Chevy Stage at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

La Maquinaria Norteña, another regional Mexican band, performs on the Chevy Stage at 5:30 p.m.

These Happen Every Day.

Chevrolet Ride and Drive allows qualified drivers to test drive brand new vehicles at the Chevrolet Park Plaza everyday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Get some cash. Some ones. And at least three friends. Head to the Pan Am Arena, usually around 11 a.m. There are pig races here. You have half an hour to bet with your friends. Fleece them. Here are the times.

Mike Valladao, better known as Farmer Mike, is a highly skilled pumpkin carver from Half Moon Bay, California. He’ll be making his signature, huge jack-o-lanterns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Errol McKoy Greenhouse on the Midway.

Want to learn about livestock? There are professional guided tours of the barnyards every 30 minutes daily. Tours leave from the United AG & Turf Plaza.

See incredible Chainsaw Carver Burt Fleming at work as he turns plain sections of timber into incredible artworks, complete with owls, eagles, bears, and alligators. Shows are daily at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. at First Ave and MLK Blvd.

The TX Stunt Jam is a new addition to the State Fair. This BMX, skateboard, and scooter show features skilled riders from across the Lone Star State on a competition-style course in Chevrolet Park Plaza. Shows occur every hour-and-a-half starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m.

There’s a show at Bob Warr’s Magic Chuck Wagon every hour from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Howdy’s Stage. Expect a comedy show with a lot of illusions.

Float away with the butterflies at the Texas Discovery Garden’s Rosine Smith Sammons Butterfly House. There is a short informational talk followed by a butterfly release every day at noon.

The birds are back! After a six-year hiatus, the World of Birds Show is back with Soar! Dozens of incredible species from across the world will be fluffing their feathers and showing off as they fly above guests’ heads. The show occurs daily at the Band Shell; see times here.

Musical ensemble Vocal Trash performs every day at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. on the CocaCola Stage. There’s an extra 6 p.m. show on Saturdays and Sundays.

The All-Star Dog Stunt Show is an adorable presentation of uniquely talented pups who jump rope, barrel race, juggle, and more. The dogs were all rescued from shelters and trained to be star performers. Shows are at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. everyday at the Pan Am Arena.

Little Hands on the Farm is an interactive exhibit for kids up to eight years old where they can learn how food makes the journey from farm to table. The mini farm is located inside Home on the Range at the Fair Park Coliseum. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The State Fair and the Dallas Historical Society look back on the legacy of film in the Lone Star State with Texas Cinema, an exhibition of historical objects and media elements in the Hall of State’s Great Hall. They’ve also partnered with Dallas International Film Festival to have screenings at the Hill Auditorium all day, everyday. The Hall of State is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mundo Latino presents Casa de Chocolate, A Sweet Indulgent Affair, at the Women’s Museum in Fair Park. The exhibit explores the history of chocolate, and includes demos, classes, and tastings. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dallas-area photographer Kevin Brown has been capturing the magic of the State Fair of Texas for 16 years. See a selection of his most exciting shots from Fair Park at Fair Focus: The Photography of Kevin Brown at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With the massive popularity of pop-up exhibitions in Dallas, it only makes sense that the State Fair is getting on board with the trend. The Leonhardt Lagoon has transformed into a photo walk called Contain Yourself(ie). Ten shipping containers have been painted by Texas artists for the perfect photo op. It’s open daily during fair hours.