Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 20

A pedestrian sent over the below photo, which he snapped on his way to lunch in the Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Wood and Jackson-Pearl.

He writes: “I’ve been commuting daily on foot across downtown to what is now the East Quarter for about four years and regularly run in and around downtown. The construction has been driving me absolutely crazy and your series has at least given me a sense that I’m not alone.”

I’ll likely take a walk east next week and check out how the neighborhood is dealing with the right of way amid all the construction. But in the meantime, this is an amusing screw-you to two-footers. This reminds me of how the city stuck a bunch of cacti around the button you press to (hypothetically) get the OK to march into the crosswalk. It’s an impediment, done not out of spite, but of a complete disregard for anyone not in their cars. I’m not sure which is more frustrating! Anyway, at least the walkers know which lane is closed. Happy Friday.

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected]. For more in this series, go here.