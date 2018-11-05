Report: Amazon Plans to Spread Second Headquarters Across Two Cities

After a report surfaced over the weekend putting Dallas on the short list for Amazon’s second headquarters, the latest from the Wall Street Journal on Monday afternoon increases Dallas’ betting odds even more. The WSJ says Amazon will do a split of its second headquarters across two cities. The difficulty in acquiring enough tech talent for the massive hub, the report says, is the primary driver for that decision.

We appear to be talking about an HQ2A and HQ2B, as the report says it’ll be an even dissection of the second hub. Amazon’s HQ1, of course, is in Seattle. The company had promised to bring 50,000 high-paying jobs and $5 billion in construction to HQ2’s home. So you can cut that at least in half.

There has been recent conflicting reports on where Amazon will park it. While one report this weekend had Crystal City, Virginia, as the spot, another came back over the top to add Dallas and New York City to the short list. The drama of the Lebron James Decisions of corporate relocations continues to build.