Leading Off (6/15/18)

Couple Accused of Running Sex Trafficking Operation Out of West Dallas Home. Desmond Kintwana Bethany and Bailey Jane Hance were charged Thursday for allegedly forcing captive women into prostitution.

The Dallas Wave Is Being Removed From the Trinity. The ill-advised $4 million artificial whitewater feature that never really was (except for a brave few adventurers) is on its way out about a year after the City Council voted to make the Dallas Wave nothing but an embarrassing and mildly painful memory. Crews began work Thursday, with the Trinity under the Santa Fe Trestle Trail expected to be closed for 180 days while they finish the $2 million removal project.

AT&T Finishes Acquiring Time Warner Two Days After Ruling. “The deed is done,” cackled AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson as he yanked the big red lever marked “Consumer Price Hike” and set fire to a stack of papers labeled “United States antitrust law,” in a scenario that exists only in my head but is at least more compelling than his actual statement: “We’re going to to bring a fresh approach to how the media and entertainment industry works for consumers, content creators, distributors, and advertisers.”

Walmart Opening ‘Technology-Driven’ Sam’s Club Concept in Empty Store on Lowest Greenville, a Move That Is, in This Correspondent’s Estimation, Pretty Wack. The Walmart Neighborhood Market there closed more than two years ago, the building standing as an empty and wasteful tomb of big box commerce in an otherwise happening part of town. Walmart will try again, but this time it’s slightly different. “We think it’s going to be a cool store for a cool neighborhood,” says, with a straight face, Sam’s Club spokesman Nathan Barr, who you can unfortunately not heckle through your computer screen.