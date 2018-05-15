Yet Another CEO Leaves EarthX After a Short Tenure

When I wrote in April about how EarthX founder Trammell Crow took a small Earth Day celebration in a famously conservative town and turned it into the largest environmental expo in the country, I mentioned one curious fact about that rapid rise. It came at the cost of a number of CEOs. In fact, EarthX (previously Earth Day Texas, and Earth Day Dallas before that) has gone through five CEOs in its 8-year existence.

Well, make that six.

EarthX CEO Steven Kornajcik, who came to the eco organization after stints at Neiman Marcus and Macy’s, has resigned.

“After a year of accomplishing my goals with the organization, I’ve tendered my resignation to pursue other opportunities,” Kornajcik says in a statement issued via a spokesperson for the organization. “I will continue to support Trammell Crow and EarthX in any way I can. Trammell understands and supports my wishes.”

So EarthX is hiring, again.

Update (5:30 p.m.):

President of EARTHxFilm Michael Cain reached out with some addition thoughts about Kornajcik’s departure: