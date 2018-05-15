Nonprofits
Yet Another CEO Leaves EarthX After a Short Tenure
After just one year, EarthX CEO Steven Kornajcik has tendered has resignation with the organization.
When I wrote in April about how EarthX founder Trammell Crow took a small Earth Day celebration in a famously conservative town and turned it into the largest environmental expo in the country, I mentioned one curious fact about that rapid rise. It came at the cost of a number of CEOs. In fact, EarthX (previously Earth Day Texas, and Earth Day Dallas before that) has gone through five CEOs in its 8-year existence.
Well, make that six.
EarthX CEO Steven Kornajcik, who came to the eco organization after stints at Neiman Marcus and Macy’s, has resigned.
“After a year of accomplishing my goals with the organization, I’ve tendered my resignation to pursue other opportunities,” Kornajcik says in a statement issued via a spokesperson for the organization. “I will continue to support Trammell Crow and EarthX in any way I can. Trammell understands and supports my wishes.”
So EarthX is hiring, again.
Update (5:30 p.m.):
President of EARTHxFilm Michael Cain reached out with some addition thoughts about Kornajcik’s departure:
As one of the CEO’s who has been honored to lead this organization, it is important to note that almost every one has come back to support the organization in some way. Steve delivered on the goals he set out to do and did a great job leading the team to our best-attended EarthX yet. We look forward to cheering on Steve’s future successes and accomplishments. He’ll be serving on the EarthxFilm Advisory Council, so we’re glad he is staying close.
