Leading Off (5/21/18)

Vic Cunningham More or Less Abandoned by Republican Party. The former criminal court judge is in a primary runoff for county commissioner Tuesday. He has been accused — by his mother, brother, son, and former political aide — of a longtime history of racist and bigoted behavior. Among other things: frequent use of the N-word and setting up an irrevocable trust for his children if they marry someone “white, straight, and Christian.” County GOP chairwoman Missy Shorey said: the party “wholeheartedly rejects the racist behavior and language alleged.” You’d think that would eliminate Cunningham from contention, but I mean, come on.

Someone Opened Fire Near DPD’s Central Station in Deep Ellum. It happened Saturday, just before midnight. No one was hurt. Police think the same vehicle was involved in a similar incident at Atmos Energy’s Dallas Service Center, where a security guard was fired upon but not hit.

50 People Treated For Heat-Related Issues at Byron Nelson. Because Dallas has two seasons: summer and not summer.

Baby Giraffe to Make His Debut Today. Witten will meet the public for the first time. If he is anything like his namesake, I expect Witten to slide right into a veteran dad role among the other giraffes and lions and tigers and such very quickly.

FC Dallas Buckles Like a Belt. Despite taking a 2-0 lead deep into the second half, your boys ended up with a 2-2 draw to the Whitecaps, thanks to a penalty kick in the 100th minute. Bru-tal.