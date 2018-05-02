Leading Off (5/2/18)

CEO of ATTPAC Steps Down. Doug Curtis’ resignation is effective May 18, a couple months shy of his July contract. His last couple years have been busy, making a controversial deal with the city to cut down the center’s debt, and more recently, fielding calls from long-term subscribers who were surprised by prequesite $1,000 donations.

Lillian Salerno and Colin Allred Face Off. District 32’s Democratic runoff is a big one. For more: Kathy Wise and I spoke with Salerno several months back.

Southlake Couple Accused of Enslaving Girl for 16 Years. The now young woman told authorities she worked from sun up to sun down every day and slept on the floor. Investigators noted scars on her arms. Denise Cros-Toure—wife of Mohamed Tore, son of the African Republic of Guinea’s first president—says the girl is their niece and they treated her like a daughter.

Fort Worth Baptist Leader Offers Questionable Anecdote on Domestic Issues. In a resurfaced interview from 2000, Paige Patterson, president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary discusses advice he gave to a wife that led to two black eyes. He says it all worked out in the end. I’m still cringing.

Hall Arts Residences Prove Health is the Ultimate Luxury. I figure if developers are going to milk a movement and turn it a marketing strategy, it might as well be wellness. Craig Hall says his 28-story condo will be the “healthiest high-rise in Texas,” and is seeking a WELL Building certification.

The Dallas Zoo has a New Giraffe Baby. No news yet on the sex or name.