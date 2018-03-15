Poll Results: Dallas Loves and Hates the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Earlier this week, we asked how you felt about the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Greenville Avenue, which is this Saturday. Here are the results of that extremely unscientific and easily manipulated online poll, in pie chart form, because yesterday was National Pi Day, and we have fun here.

As we can see from these results, Dallas both loves and hates the parade. Glad that’s settled. Until, of course, it’s not: the poll is still open.