Poll: Is the Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Parade a Great Dallas Tradition?
Or is it just an excuse for people to drink too much and ruin traffic for the better part of a day? You tell us.
Saturday is St. Patrick’s Day, sharing the date with this year’s “Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival,” also known as the Greenville Avenue parade, the St. Patrick’s Day parade, or just the parade. Because while Dallas hosts many fine parades throughout the year, this is the one.
Whether the parade is the source of cheerful anticipation or acute dread may depend on your perspective. In an effort to determine who predominates in this city—friendly revelers dedicated to a good time and goodwill toward all, or buzzkill party-poopers who hate fun—we have developed the following poll. This definitive and official poll will determine, once and for all and incontrovertibly, the value of the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Thank you for your honest participation.
