Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Photo by Bret Redman

St. Patrick's Day

Poll: Is the Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Parade a Great Dallas Tradition?

Or is it just an excuse for people to drink too much and ruin traffic for the better part of a day? You tell us.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner March 12, 2018 11:48 am

Saturday is St. Patrick’s Day, sharing the date with this year’s “Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival,” also known as the Greenville Avenue parade, the St. Patrick’s Day parade, or just the parade. Because while Dallas hosts many fine parades throughout the year, this is the one.

Whether the parade is the source of cheerful anticipation or acute dread may depend on your perspective. In an effort to determine who predominates in this city—friendly revelers dedicated to a good time and goodwill toward all, or buzzkill party-poopers who hate fun—we have developed the following poll. This definitive and official poll will determine, once and for all and incontrovertibly, the value of the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Thank you for your honest participation.

How do you feel about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Greenville Avenue?

I love the parade because it is a rich Dallas tradition, a celebration of springtime and the Irish, and because it fills me with a sense of community being around so many of my happy neighbors. I enjoy watching the parade with my friends and family.
I love the parade because I love to party, and feel that this event gives me a free “act a fool” pass. I enjoy crushing green beers and chanting for beads like we’re living in the final days of Sodom and Gomorrah.
I hate the parade because I can’t stand the traffic or the debauchery it sometimes brings, and I am intensely uncomfortable in large crowds. I will not be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.
I hate the parade because it turns an otherwise worthwhile holiday into a commercialized, soulless blowout. I will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in my own way, thank you very much.
Other (explain yourself)

Comments

  • The_Overdog

    I’ve always thought of it as the ‘epitome of Dallas’ in it’s a parade that features totally generic floats (for the most part) that are in every parade in north Texas, mostly involves drinking and not much history or heritage, and that they close a road for a party but only until noon.