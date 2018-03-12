Poll: Is the Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Parade a Great Dallas Tradition?

I love the parade because it is a rich Dallas tradition, a celebration of springtime and the Irish, and because it fills me with a sense of community being around so many of my happy neighbors. I enjoy watching the parade with my friends and family.

I love the parade because I love to party, and feel that this event gives me a free “act a fool” pass. I enjoy crushing green beers and chanting for beads like we’re living in the final days of Sodom and Gomorrah.

I hate the parade because I can’t stand the traffic or the debauchery it sometimes brings, and I am intensely uncomfortable in large crowds. I will not be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

I hate the parade because it turns an otherwise worthwhile holiday into a commercialized, soulless blowout. I will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in my own way, thank you very much.