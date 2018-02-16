View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Urbanism

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 2

The two words any downtown ambulator has learned to fear: Sidewalk Closed.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner February 16, 2018 11:08 am

This is near the intersection of Harwood and Ross downtown, where the Trammel Crow Center is renovating and, across the street, building a hotel, apartments, and assorted amenities. Workers were kind enough to build a scaffolding-and-plywood passage over the sidewalk, something lacking in last week’s edition of “Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians.” Puzzlingly, there is a “sidewalk closed” sign, as well as red caution tape suggesting that pedestrians should not make use of said tunnel. Progress?

Comments

  • Willie Stark

    The real story here is the misdirection on what’s actually being built. It’s a big parking garage with some retail at ground level (maybe a Royal Blue Market?). There’s no hotel or apartments under construction.