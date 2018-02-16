Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 2

This is near the intersection of Harwood and Ross downtown, where the Trammel Crow Center is renovating and, across the street, building a hotel, apartments, and assorted amenities. Workers were kind enough to build a scaffolding-and-plywood passage over the sidewalk, something lacking in last week’s edition of “Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians.” Puzzlingly, there is a “sidewalk closed” sign, as well as red caution tape suggesting that pedestrians should not make use of said tunnel. Progress?