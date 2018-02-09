View Issue Subscribe

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians

Everyone hop in your car!

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 9, 2018 11:13 am

A promenading FrontBurnervian sent along this picture of St. Paul Street, downtown. First Baptist is doing some sort of construction on its garage, necessitating the closure of the street for about a month. Presumably the sidewalk will be closed for the same period. What major city allows this to happen? When this sort of thing happens in New York or Chicago, they erect scaffolding and plywood tunnels over the sidewalks to protect pedestrians. This is a bad look, Dallas.

Comments

  • @zaccrain

    Tim, thank you posting this. As you know, walking in downtown Dallas is a subject very close to my heart, since I walk in downtown Dallas quite a bit. This is bad, but not as bad as the sidewalk in front of the Adolphus, which has been closed for something like eight months.

    • Zac, I thought about you when I wrote this post because, as I hope you know, YOU are close to my heart. Thank you for taking a second to comment on it.

  • OldLakeHighlander

    Tim, thank you for your thoughtful comments. You may remember that in Dallas, we do everything that other big cities do, just crappier and with a lot less interest in the folk that live here.

    • You’re welcome. It was my pleasure.

  • Chris Ullom

    Or instead of scaffolding maybe set up one of those ‘B_G’ displays.

  • Pol Pot

    Could be worse, back in Democratic Kampuchea and may other parts of the world there are still many land mines that blow off limbs of pedestrians.

    –Brother Number One

  • Chris Dinsmore

    And they also block off lanes of street when there is no work being done near the street.