Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians

A promenading FrontBurnervian sent along this picture of St. Paul Street, downtown. First Baptist is doing some sort of construction on its garage, necessitating the closure of the street for about a month. Presumably the sidewalk will be closed for the same period. What major city allows this to happen? When this sort of thing happens in New York or Chicago, they erect scaffolding and plywood tunnels over the sidewalks to protect pedestrians. This is a bad look, Dallas.