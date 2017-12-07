Leading Off (12/7/17)

Shady Club Owner Indicted, Cops Accused of Helping Him. Alfredo Navarro Hinijosa owned 40 clubs across North Texas, including OK Corral in Fort Worth and Dallas. In a federal indictment filed this week, Hinojosa is accused of money laundering and profiting from the sale of cocaine in club bathrooms, among other crimes. Hinijosa has agreed to plead guilty and forfeit his Ferrari, Range Rover, Mercedes, Hummer, and motorhome. Also in the indictment, two policemen are accused of downplaying police reports and keeping Hinijosa apprised of the ongoing investigation.

Two Road Rage Victims Died Yesterday. One was the TCU shuttle bus driver, David Mitchell, whose vehicle, police believe, was shot at and struck by the shuttle bus of another driver. The other victim was Jennifer Russell, a mother of two whose car was sideswiped by teenagers in 2016. Russell underwent 20 surgeries and had her leg amputated. Her family is calling for the death penalty.

Who Will Be the Next Head of SMU Football? Coach Chad Morris announced he will be taking off for Arkansas. Looking at this list, there is a good chance the new coach will either be named Sonny or Todd.

And What About Lupe Valdez’s Replacement? Apparently, the former Dallas County sheriff (and current governor hopeful) has said privately that her third-in-command, Marian Brown, would be the best for the job. County commissioners will vote in a couple weeks for the interim sheriff, who will hold the position until November elections.

Dak Fights for White Pants, Wins. This weird “breaking news” story about the Cowboys’ switch to white pants is my first introduction to 5 Points Blue, a “content marketing and events platform to engage fans with the Dallas Cowboys organization through a female perspective.” In any case, I prefer the new color scheme and applaud the brazen defiance of the Labor Day rule.