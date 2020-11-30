Cyber Monday Deal: Get Our Hand Made Cookbook on Sale Right Now

December is almost upon us, so let the scramble for gifts commence! This year especially, as we’re mailing present parcels to loved ones far away, checking one more person off our list feels good. Let us help you with that.

We have a hot Cyber Monday deal for you: Get our Hand Made cookbook (normally just shy of $20) for $15.95. But, wait, there’s more. We’ll throw in 12 months of D Magazine. (This combo is usually $29.95.)

Hand Made includes 47 recipes, all of which feel like love letters to Dallas. This isn’t merely a road map to delicious entertainment—though, yes, do cook something for just you, a date night for two, or a spread for a socially distanced picnic—but a book for locavores who want to know where to get the freshest ingredients from farms and markets near you. Baking a tart or a batch of margaritas can also mean supporting small businesses who need us more than ever right now. While dining and getting together look a lot different right now, how we share and show up for those in our community remains impactful.

That’s what makes Hand Made such a great gift, for self-proclaimed “foodies” and kitchen novices alike. There is no wrong way to discover a new dish to make and serve to friends. (Trust us, no one is turning down your first attempt at beef picadillo empanadas.) With so many of us staying home right now, learning to perfect pastry dough will serve you well, far beyond the pandemic. (If you want a preview, we have a couple of recipe videos up online.)

Speaking of which, you can read about how this cookbook came together during these times. Lovingly and scrupulously crafted by D executive editor Kathy Wise, photographer Elizabeth Lavin, with the help of D CEO’s art director, Hamilton Hedrick, and D Magazine’s dining critic, Eve Hill-Agnus, Hand Made is pretty and pretty fabulous. Put another way, it’s *chef’s kiss* good.