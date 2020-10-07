Gov. Abbott Is Letting County Judges Decide Whether To Reopen Bars on October 14

Gov. Greg Abbott this week teased an announcement about reopening more businesses soon. The “cheers!” gif tipped everyone off. This was going to be about bars.

In his statement this afternoon Abbott said there have only been two types of businesses closed since July: river tubing operations and bars. “It is time,” he says, pausing for emphasis, “to open them up.” So beginning October 14, bars can reopen at 50 percent capacity “provided that they follow the safety protocols.” And provided your county judge agrees to it.

Here are the minimum standard health protocols. As a refresher of some of those protocols: patrons must be seated (no loitering at the bar), dance floors should remain closed, parties of no more than six per table, maintain social distance wherever possible, and wear a mask properly when not drinking or eating.

“Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of COVID,” Abbott continued, which doesn’t reflect the concerns of local public health officials. But the latest order gives county judges the ability to “opt their county into these openings provided they assist in enforcing health protocols.” So the onus will be on Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, yet again, to make the call. He said he will not open them.

As the judge tweeted earlier this week, “The Dallas County Public Health Committee, made up of experts in infectious disease and public health, strongly discourages the reopening of bars at this time.” Many bars have already reopened, ostensibly as restaurants, with the blessing of the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission. Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, and Uptown are very much alive.

(We’ve reached out to Jenkins for comment and will update when he responds.)

In related news, all businesses currently allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity—zoos, museums, bowling alleys, aquariums, movie theaters, and more—can expand to 75 percent, also on October 14.

Watch Gov. Greg Abbott’s full virtual announcement here: