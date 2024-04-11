First Look: The New Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

There’s an assortment of horse statues placed about The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. Stately statuettes and endearing figurines adorn the shelves of the downstairs lobby. Sleek stallions sit on shelves in the club lounge upstairs. Amid the multiple enhancements now on display at the newly renovated luxury hotel, the steed statues pay homage to the land’s history as the legendary Carpenter family ranch.

It’s a common theme throughout the resort that rebranded in January. (It formerly was operated by Four Seasons, which is building a new hotel in Dallas along Turtle Creek.) In the midst of a $55 million renovation, the resort is performing an upscale balancing act that celebrates both the past and future.

The Outlaw Taproom still provides a more traditional Texan feel, but the lobby now features Bar Juniper, with white oak wood paneling, a custom chandelier inspired by surrounding native plans, marble stone, and an emphasis on clear spirits. In the updated guest rooms, you might see cow statuettes on the wetbar shelves. And a pièce de resistance, the Knife Italian restaurant, plays into Texas’ Italian heritage while featuring playful pops of color and modern decor.

The restaurant, which opened in March, features a menu by Michelin-starred chef John Tesar. The space boasts a mid-century modern aesthetic with a twist and offers up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktail options. A visit to the champagne and amaro bar will make you feel like you’re in the bubbly bottle itself with fuchsia walls and lantern lighting that emulates the fun of fizz.

The pops of pink play out through the dining venue, adding refreshing eye candy to the visual experience of the restaurant. Tod Morrow, the resort’s general manager, says the new eatery and the intrigue that comes with it keeps more people on property than before.

John Tesar's Knife Italian restaurant

“Forget about the food, just to go in and look around is fascinating,” Morrow says. “The offerings are intriguing, and people enjoy experiencing something different. You have Italian restaurants, but you probably don’t have an Italian restaurant with the wine list that we have or some of the offerings we have—the steak option within an Italian restaurant is certainly unique for sure.”

The new club lounge—a Ritz-Carlton staple—also includes hallmarks of a sleek, modern style with an emphasis on comfort. Rounded lounge chairs in calming shades of navy and gray invite casual conversations while a nearby counter features varying confections—the purple-frosted white chocolate and blackberry operas are sure to catch the eye. The space features five daily food and beverage presentations as well as invite-only experiences and events.

For the resort’s new design concept, Jeffery Beers International balanced the site’s ranch history and indigenous Texan vegetation with the Ritz-Carlton brand. The property also features 80,000 square feet of new meeting and ballroom facilities.

Renovations began in 2022, when the property was purchased by Partners Group and Trinity Fund Advisors, who brought in Marriott International to take on management of the resort. Updates have been conducted in phases—renovations to the villas were recently completed.

This year, the hotel’s occupancy rates have been about 22 percent above what was seen traditionally, Morrow said. “We’ve had the good fortune of having good occupancy while we continue to renovate,” he said. “Our clients have been very loyal to us.”

And more is yet to come. Ongoing renovations include updates to the pool area, which will include luxury cabanas and expanded seating. “It’s definitely going to be elevated from what a normal pool experience is,” Morrow says.

It’s a similar vision for the refreshment of the 14,000-square-foot salon and spa, which Morrow says will include an elevated offering and more refined atmosphere compared to the past. The pool and spa are expected to be complete by the end of May. Work on a new poolside bar is slated for the fall.

