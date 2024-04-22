Scenes from D CEO’s 2024 Commercial Real Estate Awards

In late March, the region’s top commercial real estate leaders gathered at the Frontiers of Flight Museum to honor D CEO’s 2024 Commercial Real Estate Awards finalists and winners. The exclusive event honored the region’s standout projects, transactions, dealmakers, and leaders.

Jack Matthews, president of Matthews Southwest, was presented with this year’s Pioneer Award. Michael Wyatt was posthumously present with the first-ever Industry Impact Award.

Guests were greeted with opening remarks from Noelle LeVeaux, publisher of D Magazine Partners. Christine Perez, editor of D CEO, presented the awards, along with Bill Shaddock, owner and CEO of the Bill Shaddock Family of Companies; Doug Deason, president of Deason Foundation and Deason Capital Services; and Ben Swanger, managing editor of D CEO.

D CEO editors received a record number of nominations for the 2024 program and selected winners in 22 categories. Ran Holman of Newmark was named Commercial Real Estate Executive of the Year. Steve Trese of CBRE was named Broker of the Year. Allison Johnston Frizzo of Hart Commercial was named Emerging Commercial Real Estate Professional of the Year.

Trammell Crow Co., led by Scott Krikorian, was named Developer of the Year. HKS, led by Dan Noble, received the award for Excellence in Architecture and Design. And The Beck Group, led by Fred Perpall, was honored for Excellence in Construction and Engineering.

Industry Impact Award winner Michael Wyatt, who tragically passed away last September, was a leading force for good in the commercial real estate industry—and in the city he so dearly loved. Wyatt was one of the region’s top tenant rep brokers, but his impact on the community far and away surpassed his achievements as a real estate dealmaker. His wife Piper accepted the award on his behalf.

You can read more about this year’s Commercial Real Estate Awards program, including details about the projects and deals, in D CEO April 2024 or digitally.

Thank you to our title sponsors—Capital Title—for their support of this program, and congratulations to all finalists and winners, who are featured in the April issue of D CEO.

Get the D CEO Real Estate Newsletter Get weekly updates on breaking commercial real estate news and relevant industry reports.