Four Seasons to Step Away From Las Colinas Resort

The Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas will be dropping its Four Seasons affiliation later this year.

In an e-mail from general manager David Bernand sent to members last night, the Four Seasons announced it will conclude its management of the property on December 31, 2022.

“It has been a privilege to manage Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas since the club opened in 1983 and the Resort in 1986, and we will continue to work collaboratively as we transition to new management,” the e-mail read.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based golf management company Troon will assume management of the golf course and sports club portion of the property. A new hotel management company will be announced later in the year, according to the e-mail.

Troon is the world’s largest golf club management company, with more than 650 golf courses in 45 states and 30 different countries.

Troon currently manages eight golf courses in Texas, including Cimarron Hills Golf & Country Club in Georgetown, Golfinity in Austin, High Meadow Ranch Golf Club in Magnolia, Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, Palmilla Beach Golf Club in Port Aransas, Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen, and The Rawls Course at Texas Tech in Lubbock. Las Colinas would be its first location in North Texas.

The golf club and resort hosted the Byron Nelson golf tournament from the early 1980s through 2018, when it decamped for the new Trinity Forest Golf Course and then to the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, in 2021.

The management shuffle comes six months after the Four Seasons announced its plans for a $750 million, 250-room high-rise hotel at Turtle Creek Boulevard and Cedar Springs Road in Dallas, being built in partnership between Boston developer Carpenter & Co. and Dallas’ Perot family.

Award-winning architectural firm Pelli Clarke Pelli is on tap to design the project, which will also include 100 condos on the upper floors.

Phone calls to the Four Seasons and Troon were not immediately returned on Friday.