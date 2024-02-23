Power Brokers 2024: DFW’s Top Commercial Real Estate Pros

I first began covering commercial real estate when I moved to Dallas 24 years ago. Much has changed in the industry since then, but the things that set industry professionals in North Texas apart from their peers across the country have not.
Dallas brokers operate at a much more sophisticated level. At the same time, most follow a philosophy of “cooperatition.” If I win, that doesn’t mean you have to lose. Real estate professionals here believe in win-win. Even more important, they believe in doing what they can outside of work to make the community even better. That is a very powerful advantage for our region.
For these reasons and more, real estate has been a foundation of D CEO since we launched. Along with our commercial real estate news site, our Commercial Real Estate Awards program, and our Commercial Real Estate Annual, one of our most popular platforms is our Power Brokers program.
Getting on the list is not easy; brokers must earn their way on. They do that by being one of the top producers at their companies.
To compile our 2024 list, as always, we asked the leaders of North Texas brokerages to tell us who generated the most revenue for their companies last year. The number of names they were allowed to submit was based on their total number of licensed brokers, with a couple of exceptions for equal partners and smaller firms. In all, executives at 108 firms employing more than 4,000 brokers participated.
Members of the 2024 class of D CEO Power Brokers are presented below in alphabetical order, by area of specialty.
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY/LAND SALES
Adam Abushagur, Marcus & Millichap
Mark Allen, GREA
Andy Anand, Douglas Elliman
Ken Arimitsu, Avison Young
Tim Axilrod, SHOP Cos.
Stephen Bailey, Newmark
Randy Baird, CBRE
Danny Baker, CBRE
Will Balthrope, Marcus & Millichap
Doug Banerjee, Greysteel
Ben Barnett, Greysteel
Floyd Bates, Bates & Myers
Daniel Batey, Range Realty Advisors
Justin Beck, Whitebox Real Estate
Brandon Beeson, Edge Realty Capital Markets
Randy Bell, Real Capital Investments
Bill Bledsoe, Henry S. Miller Brokerage
Edward Bogel, Davidson Bogel Real Estate
Andrew Boster, Younger Partners
Breah Brown, Douglas Elliman
Jonathan Bryan, CBRE
Josh Bryan, Bryan Haggard Land Group
Jeff Burgfechtel, GREA
Bill Burton, Hillwood
Kevin Butkus, Weitzman
Trey Caldwell, The Multifamily Group
James Carpenter, Cushman & Wakefield
Gary Carr, Newmark
Judson Clements, Cushman & Wakefield
Dillon Cook, Range Realty Advisors
Jordan Cortez, Vanguard Real Estate Advisors
Danny Cunningham, Marcus & Millichap
David Davidson, Davidson Bogel Real Estate
Duke Dennis, Marcus & Millichap
Chris Deuillet, CBRE
David Disney, Disney Investment Group
Tom Dosch, Dosch Marshall Real Estate
Lynn Dowdle, Dowdle Real Estate
Eric Dueillet, Structure Commercial
Ryan Duffie, Dosch Marshall Real Estate
Cooper Eddy, CRE Land Group
Scot Farber, Younger Partners
Geoff Ficke, Colliers
Clark Finney, Matthews RE Investment Services
Jaclyn Fitts, CBRE
Nick Fluellen, Marcus & Millichap
Todd Franks, GREA
Breck Gallini, Douglas Elliman
Joseph Garcia, DFW Elite Living
Shawn Givens, Colliers
David Glasscock, CBRE
Chris Gomes, Marcus & Millichap
Pamela Goodwin, Goodwin Commercial
Byron Griffith, GREA
Tom Grunnah, Younger Partners
Skyler Henderson, Marcus & Millichap
Robert Hill, Newmark
Taylor Hill, Marcus & Millichap
Brad Hoover, Marcus & Millichap
William Hubbard, CBRE
Darrell Hurmis, Henry S. Miller Brokerage
Randy Jay, Preston Bend
Jim Kelley, Champions DFW Commercial Realty
Carter Kendall, CBRE
Michael Kennedy, Avison Young
Drew Kile, Marcus & Millichap
Vincent Knipp, Marcus & Millichap
Seth Koschak, Stream Realty Partners
Jon Krebbs, The Multifamily Group
Scott Lake, DB Urban
Philip Levy, Marcus & Millichap
John Makus, CBRE
Mart Martindale, Edge Capital Markets
Ben McCutchin, Younger Partners
Trey McGhin, Dosch Marshall Real Estate
Todd McNeill, Marcus & Millichap
Adam Mengacci, Marcus & Millichap
Jake Milner, DB Urban
Alyssa Mitchell, Monument Realty
Andrew Mueller, Greysteel
Brian Murphy, Newmark
Chris Murphy, Newmark
Chibuzor Nnaji, GREA
Kevin O’Boyle, CBRE
Brian (BJ) O’Boyle Jr., Newmark
Kim Parker, Dynamic Commercial Real Estate
Alex Perry, Foundry Commercial
Jennifer Pierson, STRIVE
Bill Pyle, Edge Capital Markets
Wes Racht, Marcus & Millichap
Jerad Rector, Worldwide Commercial
Matthew Rosenfeld, Weitzman
Sunny Sajnani, Marcus & Millichap
Casey Schaefer, CBRE
Al Silva, Marcus & Millichap
Scott Smith, Weitzman
Warren Smith, EDGE Realty Partners
Alex Speed, DuWest Realty
John St. Clair, Younger Partners
Wilson Stafford, Edge Capital Markets
Jack Stone, Greysteel
Tom Strohbehn, Younger Partners
Michael Thomas, Cushman & Wakefield
Ryan Thornton, CBRE
Parker Tim, STRIVE
Dylan Tomor, The Multifamily Group
Joey Tumminello, Marcus & Millichap
Ryan Turner, Davidson Bogel Real Estate
Nick Virani, CenterPoint Commercial Properties
Jason Vitorino, STRIVE
Dustin Volz, Newmark
William Vonderfecht, CBRE
Will Walters, DuWest Realty
Michael Ware, Marcus & Millichap
Bill Wastoskie, CenterPoint Commercial Properties
Russ Webb, Silver Oak Commercial Realty
Calvin Wong, Engvest Group/eXp Commercial
Paul Yazbeck, The Multifamily Group
Chris Young, Range Realty Advisors
Trina Zais, Champions DFW Commercial Realty
DATA CENTERS
Brant Bernet, CBRE
Robert Bond, Cushman & Wakefield
Alexandra Greenwood, Cushman & Wakefield
Chris Herrmann, CBRE
Curt Holcomb, JLL
Yuma Morris, JLL
Michael Rareshide, Site Selection Group
INDUSTRIAL PROJECT LEASING
Trevor Atkins, CBRE
Jack Barkley, Hillwood
Josh Barnes, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Keaton Brice, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Wilson Brown, CBRE
Matt Carthey, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Kipp Collins, Paladin Partners
Forrest Cook, Stream Realty Partners
Stephen Cooper, NAI Robert Lynn
Luke Davis, Stream Realty Partners
Matt Dornak, Stream Realty Partners
Jason Finch, Bradford Cos.
Andrew Gilbert, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Reid Goetz, Hillwood
John Gorman, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Trapper Graff, CBRE
Thomas Grafton, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Kurt Griffin, JLL
Mac Hall, Stream Realty Partners
John Hendricks, CBRE
Craig Hughes, Hughes Commercial Real Estate
George Jennings, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Kacy Jones, CBRE
Henry Knapek, Transwestern
Steve Koldyke, CBRE
Lon Lloyd, Champions DFW Commercial Realty
Stan McClure, CBRE
Caleb McCoy, JLL
J. Scott Moore, CBRE
Greg Nelson, Paladin Partners
Nathan Orbin, JLL
Brian Pafford, Bradford Cos.
Jeff Rein, Stream Realty Partners
Samuel Rhea, Hillwood
Larry Robbins, Capstone Commercial
Canon Shoults, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Michael Spain, Bradford Cos.
Randy Touchstone, JLL
Steve Trese, CBRE
Ken Wesson, Lee & Associates
INDUSTRIAL TENANT REP
Chad Albert, Stoic Real Estate Partners
Chris Armstrong, Fischer
Clay Balch, Cushman & Wakefield
Reid Bassinger, Lee & Associates
Josh Bays, Site Selection Group
Chris Bly, Capstone Commercial
Ryan Boozer, Stream Realty Partners
Charles Brewer, Stream Realty Partners
Barrett Bufkin, Cresa
Omar Carrillo, Mohr Partners
Dale Clemments, Fischer
Keenan Cook, Mercer Co.
Joseph Cooper, SRS Real Estate Partners
Eric Crutchfield, Stream Realty Partners
J. Holmes Davis IV, Binswanger
Lucy Durbin, CBRE
Thomas Eddins, Fischer
Matt Elliott, NAI Robert Lynn
Tyson Erwin, NAI Robert Lynn
David Eseke, Cushman & Wakefield
Adam Faulk, Newmark
Trey Fricke, Lee & Associates
Brian Gilchrist, CBRE
David Ginther, Fischer
Garrett Goldstein, Rich Young Co.
Andy Goldston, Citadel Partners
Jim Graham, Newmark
David Guinn, DB Urban
Michael Haggar, JLL
Shawn Hall, The Brokerage Advisors
Jim Hazard, Cresa
Stephen Hemphill, Mohr Partners
Corby Hodgkiss, Mercer Co.
Melissa Holland, JLL
Tyler Howarth, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Todd Hubbard, NAI Robert Lynn
Tom Hudson, Hudson Peters Commercial
Jeff Jackson, NAI Robert Lynn
Drew Jacoy, The Brokerage Advisors
Scott Jessen, Citadel Partners
Shannon Johnston, SRS Real Estate Partners
Craig Jones, Fischer
Craig Jones, JLL
Christopher Kelly, Rich Young Co.
Kevin Kelly, CBRE
Seth Kelly, CBRE
Gregory Lance, Cushman & Wakefield
Chris Leonard, Mohr Partners
Brett Lewis, Lee & Associates
Brad Lipton, Mohr Partners
Huntley Luna, Henry S. Miller Brokerage
Conrad Madsen III, Paladin Partners
Clint Manning, Cresa
Chris Mason, Newmark
Tom McCarthy, JLL
Jeremy Mercer, Mercer Co.
Chase Miller, NAI Robert Lynn
Mark Miller, NAI Robert Lynn
Michael Newsome, NAI Robert Lynn
Reed Parker, Lee & Associates
Louis Pascuzzi, Newmark
Tom Pearson, Colliers
Dave Peterson, NAI Robert Lynn
Frank Puskarich, Newmark
Harrison Putt, Mercer Co.
Ward Richmond, Colliers
Chris Robinson, Fischer
Nicholas Robinson, Henry S. Miller Brokerage
Travis Sapaugh, CBRE
Brian Sapp, Fischer
Bob Scully, CBRE
Chad Skipper, Fischer
Bryson Smiley, Fischer
David Sours, CBRE
Dan Spika, Henry S. Miller Brokerage
Micheal Stanzel, NAI Robert Lynn
Brad Struck, Cresa
Chris Teesdale, Colliers
Becky Thompson, Lee & Associates
JR Tomlinson, Newmark
Shannon Unsicker, Fischer
Colton Uzelac, Fischer
Timothy Vogds, CBRE
John Wolf, Newmark
Rich Young Jr., Rich Young Co.
OFFICE PROJECT LEASING
Steve Aldrich, Hillwood
Jordyn Allen, Crescent Real Estate
Trae Anderson, Younger Partners
Chris Axley, Lincoln Property Co.
Dennis Barnes, CBRE
Austin Barrett, JLL
Mason Bishop, Transwestern
John Brewer, Transwestern
Bill Brokaw, Hillwood
Kim Brooks, Transwestern
LeAnn Brown, Silver Oak Commercial Realty
Shannon Brown, CBRE
John Brownlee, JLL
Lindsay Brunkenhoefer, Altschuler and Co.
Bob Buell, Fults Commercial Real Estate
Dillon Buhrkuhl, Pillar Commercial
Austin Busse, Dogwood Commercial
Kim Butler, HALL Group
Debi Carter, Capstone Commercial
Bill Cawley, Cawley Partners
Jason Cheek, JLL
Tony Click, Crescent Real Estate
Richmond Collinsworth, Bradford Cos.
Cynthia Cowen, Cushman & Wakefield
Andrew Crain, Dogwood Commercial
Alexandra Cullins, CBRE
Sean Dalton, Younger Partners
Ben Davis, CBRE
Laney Delin, Transwestern
Mike Dement, Altschuler and Co.
John Dickenson, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Jeremy Duggins, Cawley Partners
James Esquivel, JLL
Ryan Evanich, Stream Realty Partners
Trevor Franke, JLL
J. Tracy Fults, Fults Commercial Real Estate
Ethan Garner, JLL
Eric Goodwin, Champions DFW Commercial Realty
Ruth Griggs, Thirty-Four Commercial
Tanya Hart Little, Hart Commercial
Rodney Helm, Cushman & Wakefield
Duane Henley, Newmark
Campbell Henry, Lincoln Property Co.
Burson Holman, Granite Properties
Bryce Jackson, Thirty-Four Commercial
Johnny Johnson, Cushman & Wakefield
Carley Keiser, Monument Realty
Jared Laake, Bradford Cos.
Marijke Lantz Flowers, Billingsley Co.
Tabitha Layne, Sunwest Real Estate Group
Hunter Lee, HPI Commercial Real Estate
JJ Leonard, Stream Realty Partners
Chris Lipscomb, Transwestern
Addie Ludwig, Cawley Partners
Jackie Marshall, CBRE
Riley Maxwell, Transwestern
Byron McCoy, Younger Partners
Lacy Milani-Ingalls, Champions DFW
Justin Miller, Transwestern
Parker Morgan, Younger Partners
Lauren Napper, CBRE
Jacob Neal, Holt Lunsford Commercial
Thomas Nelson, CBRE
Marissa Parkin, Stream Realty Partners
Amy Pham-Woodward, Champions DFW
Gini Rounsaville, JLL
Matthew Schendle, Cushman & Wakefield
Karch Schreiner, Hillwood
Blake Shipley, JLL
Trey Smith, CBRE
Christopher Taylor, Cushman & Wakefield
Tim Terrell, Stream Realty Partners
Kristi Waddell, Cawley Partners
Scott Walker, Transwestern
Luke Walter, Gaedeke Group
Worthey Wiles, Lincoln Property Co.
Jeff Wood, JLL
Chris Wright, JLL
Jake Young, Lincoln Property Co.
OFFICE TENANT REP
Lauren Adams, Fischer
Baron Aldrine, Colliers
Cribb Altman, JLL
Steve Andrews, Fischer
Robert Baty, Cushman & Wakefield
John Beach, Newmark
Charles Beck, Cushman & Wakefield
Eric Beichler, Mohr Partners
Brad Beutel, The Brokerage Advisors
Greg Biggs, Stream Realty Partners
Jacob Black, Fischer
Jihane Boury, Savills
Ryan Buchanan, CBRE
Jordan Buis, CBRE
Doug Carignan, CBRE
Cody Carson, Douglas Elliman
Mike Cleary, Colliers
Dean Collins, Cushman & Wakefield
Mark Collins, Cushman & Wakefield
Kim Colvin-Lyon, Newmark
Jim Cooksey, Newmark
Randy Cooper, Stream Realty Partners
Matt Craft, Lincoln Property Co.
Charles Daggett, Savills
Peter Danna, Colliers
Harlan Davis, CBRE
Taylor Dickerson, JLL
Gibson Duwe, Transwestern
Jeff Ellerman, CBRE
John Ellerman, CBRE
Searcy Ferguson, CBRE
Simon Figg, Morrow Hill
Fiona Forkner, JLL
Sharon Friedberg, Fischer
Billy Gannon, Transwestern
Lawrence Gardner, OMS Strategic Advisors
Jeff Givens, Transwestern
Rachel Gorney, JLL
Arthur Greenstein, Douglas Elliman
Michael Griffin, Transwestern
Scott Hage, JLL
Jason Harrell, Transwestern
Dan Harris, Stream Realty Partners
Todd Hawpe, Transwestern
Hunter Haygood, Fischer
Bret Hefton, JLL
Andrew Hegmann, Fischer
Matthew Heidelbaugh, Cushman & Wakefield
Scott Hobbs, Newmark
Ryan Hoopes, Cushman & Wakefield
Grant Huff, Transwestern
John Huff, Transwestern
Calvin Hull, JLL
Bob Ingram, Mohr Partners
Nate Jackson, Morrow Hill
Allison Johnston Frizzo, Hart Commercial
Chris Joyner, Fischer
Kelley Kackley, JLL
Mike Kay, Colliers
Gianni R. LaBarba, The Venator Group
Garrison Lackey, Transwestern
Brent Landfried, Transwestern
Greg Langston, Avison Young
Andy Leatherman, JLL
Nick Lee, NAI Robert Lynn
Kyle Libby, MedCore Partners
Curt Linn, Avison Young
Torrey Littlejohn, JLL
Elizabeth Loving, Mohr Partners
Taylor Lynch, Forge Commercial
Kelly Lyons, Monument Realty
Esmeralda Martinez, Lincoln Property Co.
Conor McCarthy, JLL
Allie McCracken, Transwestern
Conrad McEachern, CBRE
Jon McNeil, JLL
Hannah Mesh, Harwood International
Bob Mohr, Mohr Partners
Jayson Montoya, NAI Robert Lynn
Sharon Morrison, Cresa
Mac Morse, Citadel Partners
Scott Morse, Citadel Partners
Charlie Otte, Rubicon Representation
Dan Paterson, Swearingen Realty Group
Luke Paterson, Swearingen Realty Group
Russell Podraza, Forge Commercial
Dan Polanchyck, Henry S. Miller Brokerage
John Poston, Lincoln Property Co.
Grant Pruitt, Whitebox Real Estate
Sam Pruitt, Site Selection Group
Campbell Puckett, Cushman & Wakefield
Phil Puckett, CBRE
Steve Rigby, Colliers
Damian Rivera, Cresa
Bob Robbins, Banner Commercial
John Roper, CBRE
Daniel Rudd, Avison Young
Evan Saks, Transwestern
Mike Sandel, Henry S. Miller Brokerage
Jenny Schreiner, Altschuler and Co.
Chuck Sellers, Forge Commercial
Brad Selner, JLL
Eric Sheets, MedCore Partners
Chris Sido, CBRE
Emmitt Smith, E. Smith Advisors
Jeff Smith, Transwestern
Kent Smith, NAI Robert Lynn
Trent Smith, Mohr Partners
Elizabeth Solender, Solender/Hall
Zach Stevens, NAI Robert Lynn
Grant Sumner, Forge Commercial
Thomas Sutherland, Cushman & Wakefield
Andrew Taguwa, JLL
Alan Thomas, Swearingen Realty Group
Hyatt Thompson, Swearingen Realty Group
Sanders Thompson, Transwestern
Tamela Thornton, E. Smith Advisors
Justin Utay, NAI Robert Lynn
Billy Vahrenkamp, Colliers
Clay Vaughn, Savills
Jordan Wade, Transwestern
Blake Waltrip, JLL
Howard Watkins, Transwestern
Sam Weatherby, JLL
Kelly Whaley, Harwood International
Jordan White, Site Selection Group
Josh White, CBRE
King White, Site Selection Group
Warren Willey, CBRE
Craig Wilson, Stream Realty Partners
Peery Wood, Stream Realty Partners
Darren Woodson, Cresa
RETAIL
David Adams, The Woodmont Co.
Brett Baumgartner, Matthews RE Investment Services
Josh Bishop, Matthews RE Investment Services
William Carr, Matthews RE Investment Services
Lee Cordova, Matthews RE Investment Services
Grayson Duyck, Matthews RE Investment Services
Bryan Dyer, The Woodmont Co.
Rachel Forslund, The Woodmont Co.
Scott Latimer, Matthews RE Investment Services
Jim Leatherwood, Silver Oak Commercial Realty
Jake McCoy, The Woodmont Co.
McKenna Myers, Hillwood
Brittney Austin, SHOP Cos.
Blake Barnes, DuWest Realty
Thad Beckner, The Retail Connection
Greg Bracchi, EDGE Realty Partners
Frank Bullock, Henry S. Miller Brokerage
Jake Burns, Structure Commercial
Mike Cagle, Inroads Realty
Michelle Caplan, Weitzman
Sam Carrion, Morrow Hill
Max Chanon, The Retail Connection
Connor Chauncy, Morrow Hill
Paterick Clark, Morrow Hill
Jordan Cluff, DuWest Realty
Taylor Cluff, DuWest Realty
Mark Cohen, CenterPoint Commercial Properties
Jonathan Cooper, Davidson Bogel Real Estate
Bryan Cornelius, RetailUnion Partners
Michael Crovetti, STRIVE
John Day, Venture Commercial
Jim Dunn, RetailUnion Partners
Mason duPerier, Vista Property Co.
Scott Eiting, Dogwood Commercial
Daniel Eng, Engvest Group/eXp Commercial
David English, Ridge Pointe Commercial RE
Evan English, DBA Commercial Real Estate
Grant English, Ridge Pointe Commercial RE
Steve Ewing, EDGE Realty Partners
Rob Exline, Structure Commercial
Rich Flaten, CBRE
Chris Fleeger, Morrow Hill
Chris Flesner, Resolut RE
Rob Franks, JLL
Ryan Fuqua, DuWest Realty
Thomas Glendenning, SHOP Cos.
Adam Gottschalk, STRIVE
Ryan Griffin, EDGE Realty Partners
Tyler Grisham, SRS Real Estate Partners
Darrell Hernandez, CBRE
Jonathan Hill, Morrow Hill
Ben Hines, Venture Commercial
Rand Horowitz, SHOP Cos.
Jim Jamerson, Segovia Partners
Michael Kaplan, Venture Commercial
Hudson Lambert, STRIVE
Ian Laskowski, Morrow Hill
Amanda Lawrence, Morrow Hill
Andrew Lehner, CBRE
Taylor LeMaster, Inroads Realty
Steve Lieberman, The Retail Connection
Sean Lockovich, Falcon Realty Advisors
Mark Masinter, Open Realty
John Mathes, The Retail Connection
Tim McNutt, DBA Commercial Real Estate
Steve Merkle, Open Realty
Rose Meza, Segovia Partners
Gretchen Miller, Weitzman
Karen Mitchell, Hudson Peters Commercial
Bob Moorhead, Secure Net Lease
Troy Morgan, Structure Commercial
Clay Mote, RetailUnion Partners
Luke Mullen, Brand Partners
Michael Nagy, Open Realty
Mark Newman, JLL
Linda Nguyen, Morrow Hill
Amy Pjetrovic, Venture Commercial
Pete Podesta, SHOP Cos.
Daniel Poku, SRS Real Estate Partners
Anthony Pucciarello, Secure Net Lease
Bretley Roche, Segovia Partners
Scott Rodgers, DuWest Realty
David Sacher, SHOP Cos.
David Schnitzer, ASCEND Commercial Real Estate
Brettany Schovanec, Fischer
Matthew Scow, Secure Net Lease
Andrew Shaw, EDGE Realty Partners
Johnny Siegel, Open Realty
Natalia Singer, Venture Commercial
Brian Sladek, Resolut RE
Karla Smith, SRS Real Estate Partners
Jacquie Stone, Falcon Realty Advisors
Terry Syler, The Retail Connection
Tucker Szybala, Falcon Realty Advisors
Amanda T. Welles, Venture Commercial
Corbin Tanenbaum, Weitzman
Mitch Traub, The Retail Connection
Brandon Trimble, The Retail Connection
Lynn Van Amburgh, Weitzman
Paul Vernon, Henry S. Miller Brokerage
Michael Walters, Falcon Realty Advisors
Luke Wilson, The Retail Connection
John Zikos, Venture Commercial