Power Brokers 2024: DFW’s Top Commercial Real Estate Pros

I first began covering commercial real estate when I moved to Dallas 24 years ago. Much has changed in the industry since then, but the things that set industry professionals in North Texas apart from their peers across the country have not.

Dallas brokers operate at a much more sophisticated level. At the same time, most follow a philosophy of “cooperatition.” If I win, that doesn’t mean you have to lose. Real estate professionals here believe in win-win. Even more important, they believe in doing what they can outside of work to make the community even better. That is a very powerful advantage for our region.

For these reasons and more, real estate has been a foundation of D CEO since we launched. Along with our commercial real estate news site, our Commercial Real Estate Awards program, and our Commercial Real Estate Annual, one of our most popular platforms is our Power Brokers program.

Getting on the list is not easy; brokers must earn their way on. They do that by being one of the top producers at their companies.

To compile our 2024 list, as always, we asked the leaders of North Texas brokerages to tell us who generated the most revenue for their companies last year. The number of names they were allowed to submit was based on their total number of licensed brokers, with a couple of exceptions for equal partners and smaller firms. In all, executives at 108 firms employing more than 4,000 brokers participated.

Members of the 2024 class of D CEO Power Brokers are presented below in alphabetical order, by area of specialty.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY/LAND SALES

Adam Abushagur, Marcus & Millichap

Mark Allen, GREA

Andy Anand, Douglas Elliman

Ken Arimitsu, Avison Young

Tim Axilrod, SHOP Cos.

Stephen Bailey, Newmark

Randy Baird, CBRE

Danny Baker, CBRE

Will Balthrope, Marcus & Millichap

Doug Banerjee, Greysteel

Ben Barnett, Greysteel

Floyd Bates, Bates & Myers

Daniel Batey, Range Realty Advisors

Justin Beck, Whitebox Real Estate

Brandon Beeson, Edge Realty Capital Markets

Randy Bell, Real Capital Investments

Bill Bledsoe, Henry S. Miller Brokerage

Edward Bogel, Davidson Bogel Real Estate

Andrew Boster, Younger Partners

Breah Brown, Douglas Elliman

Jonathan Bryan, CBRE

Josh Bryan, Bryan Haggard Land Group

Jeff Burgfechtel, GREA

Bill Burton, Hillwood

Kevin Butkus, Weitzman

Trey Caldwell, The Multifamily Group

James Carpenter, Cushman & Wakefield

Gary Carr, Newmark

Judson Clements, Cushman & Wakefield

Dillon Cook, Range Realty Advisors

Jordan Cortez, Vanguard Real Estate Advisors

Danny Cunningham, Marcus & Millichap

David Davidson, Davidson Bogel Real Estate

Duke Dennis, Marcus & Millichap

Chris Deuillet, CBRE

David Disney, Disney Investment Group

Tom Dosch, Dosch Marshall Real Estate

Lynn Dowdle, Dowdle Real Estate

Eric Dueillet, Structure Commercial

Ryan Duffie, Dosch Marshall Real Estate

Cooper Eddy, CRE Land Group

Scot Farber, Younger Partners

Geoff Ficke, Colliers

Clark Finney, Matthews RE Investment Services

Jaclyn Fitts, CBRE

Nick Fluellen, Marcus & Millichap

Todd Franks, GREA

Breck Gallini, Douglas Elliman

Joseph Garcia, DFW Elite Living

Shawn Givens, Colliers

David Glasscock, CBRE

Chris Gomes, Marcus & Millichap

Pamela Goodwin, Goodwin Commercial

Byron Griffith, GREA

Tom Grunnah, Younger Partners

Skyler Henderson, Marcus & Millichap

Robert Hill, Newmark

Taylor Hill, Marcus & Millichap

Brad Hoover, Marcus & Millichap

William Hubbard, CBRE

Darrell Hurmis, Henry S. Miller Brokerage

Randy Jay, Preston Bend

Jim Kelley, Champions DFW Commercial Realty

Carter Kendall, CBRE

Michael Kennedy, Avison Young

Drew Kile, Marcus & Millichap

Vincent Knipp, Marcus & Millichap

Seth Koschak, Stream Realty Partners

Jon Krebbs, The Multifamily Group

Scott Lake, DB Urban

Philip Levy, Marcus & Millichap

John Makus, CBRE

Mart Martindale, Edge Capital Markets

Ben McCutchin, Younger Partners

Trey McGhin, Dosch Marshall Real Estate

Todd McNeill, Marcus & Millichap

Adam Mengacci, Marcus & Millichap

Jake Milner, DB Urban

Alyssa Mitchell, Monument Realty

Andrew Mueller, Greysteel

Brian Murphy, Newmark

Chris Murphy, Newmark

Chibuzor Nnaji, GREA

Kevin O’Boyle, CBRE

Brian (BJ) O’Boyle Jr., Newmark

Kim Parker, Dynamic Commercial Real Estate

Alex Perry, Foundry Commercial

Jennifer Pierson, STRIVE

Bill Pyle, Edge Capital Markets

Wes Racht, Marcus & Millichap

Jerad Rector, Worldwide Commercial

Matthew Rosenfeld, Weitzman

Sunny Sajnani, Marcus & Millichap

Casey Schaefer, CBRE

Al Silva, Marcus & Millichap

Scott Smith, Weitzman

Warren Smith, EDGE Realty Partners

Alex Speed, DuWest Realty

John St. Clair, Younger Partners

Wilson Stafford, Edge Capital Markets

Jack Stone, Greysteel

Tom Strohbehn, Younger Partners

Michael Thomas, Cushman & Wakefield

Ryan Thornton, CBRE

Parker Tim, STRIVE

Dylan Tomor, The Multifamily Group

Joey Tumminello, Marcus & Millichap

Ryan Turner, Davidson Bogel Real Estate

Nick Virani, CenterPoint Commercial Properties

Jason Vitorino, STRIVE

Dustin Volz, Newmark

William Vonderfecht, CBRE

Will Walters, DuWest Realty

Michael Ware, Marcus & Millichap

Bill Wastoskie, CenterPoint Commercial Properties

Russ Webb, Silver Oak Commercial Realty

Calvin Wong, Engvest Group/eXp Commercial

Paul Yazbeck, The Multifamily Group

Chris Young, Range Realty Advisors

Trina Zais, Champions DFW Commercial Realty

DATA CENTERS

Brant Bernet, CBRE

Robert Bond, Cushman & Wakefield

Alexandra Greenwood, Cushman & Wakefield

Chris Herrmann, CBRE

Curt Holcomb, JLL

Yuma Morris, JLL

Michael Rareshide, Site Selection Group

INDUSTRIAL PROJECT LEASING

Trevor Atkins, CBRE

Jack Barkley, Hillwood

Josh Barnes, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Keaton Brice, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Wilson Brown, CBRE

Matt Carthey, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Kipp Collins, Paladin Partners

Forrest Cook, Stream Realty Partners

Stephen Cooper, NAI Robert Lynn

Luke Davis, Stream Realty Partners

Matt Dornak, Stream Realty Partners

Jason Finch, Bradford Cos.

Andrew Gilbert, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Reid Goetz, Hillwood

John Gorman, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Trapper Graff, CBRE

Thomas Grafton, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Kurt Griffin, JLL

Mac Hall, Stream Realty Partners

John Hendricks, CBRE

Craig Hughes, Hughes Commercial Real Estate

George Jennings, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Kacy Jones, CBRE

Henry Knapek, Transwestern

Steve Koldyke, CBRE

Lon Lloyd, Champions DFW Commercial Realty

Stan McClure, CBRE

Caleb McCoy, JLL

J. Scott Moore, CBRE

Greg Nelson, Paladin Partners

Nathan Orbin, JLL

Brian Pafford, Bradford Cos.

Jeff Rein, Stream Realty Partners

Samuel Rhea, Hillwood

Larry Robbins, Capstone Commercial

Canon Shoults, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Michael Spain, Bradford Cos.

Randy Touchstone, JLL

Steve Trese, CBRE

Ken Wesson, Lee & Associates

INDUSTRIAL TENANT REP

Chad Albert, Stoic Real Estate Partners

Chris Armstrong, Fischer

Clay Balch, Cushman & Wakefield

Reid Bassinger, Lee & Associates

Josh Bays, Site Selection Group

Chris Bly, Capstone Commercial

Ryan Boozer, Stream Realty Partners

Charles Brewer, Stream Realty Partners

Barrett Bufkin, Cresa

Omar Carrillo, Mohr Partners

Dale Clemments, Fischer

Keenan Cook, Mercer Co.

Joseph Cooper, SRS Real Estate Partners

Eric Crutchfield, Stream Realty Partners

J. Holmes Davis IV, Binswanger

Lucy Durbin, CBRE

Thomas Eddins, Fischer

Matt Elliott, NAI Robert Lynn

Tyson Erwin, NAI Robert Lynn

David Eseke, Cushman & Wakefield

Adam Faulk, Newmark

Trey Fricke, Lee & Associates

Brian Gilchrist, CBRE

David Ginther, Fischer

Garrett Goldstein, Rich Young Co.

Andy Goldston, Citadel Partners

Jim Graham, Newmark

David Guinn, DB Urban

Michael Haggar, JLL

Shawn Hall, The Brokerage Advisors

Jim Hazard, Cresa

Stephen Hemphill, Mohr Partners

Corby Hodgkiss, Mercer Co.

Melissa Holland, JLL

Tyler Howarth, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Todd Hubbard, NAI Robert Lynn

Tom Hudson, Hudson Peters Commercial

Jeff Jackson, NAI Robert Lynn

Drew Jacoy, The Brokerage Advisors

Scott Jessen, Citadel Partners

Shannon Johnston, SRS Real Estate Partners

Craig Jones, Fischer

Craig Jones, JLL

Christopher Kelly, Rich Young Co.

Kevin Kelly, CBRE

Seth Kelly, CBRE

Gregory Lance, Cushman & Wakefield

Chris Leonard, Mohr Partners

Brett Lewis, Lee & Associates

Brad Lipton, Mohr Partners

Huntley Luna, Henry S. Miller Brokerage

Conrad Madsen III, Paladin Partners

Clint Manning, Cresa

Chris Mason, Newmark

Tom McCarthy, JLL

Jeremy Mercer, Mercer Co.

Chase Miller, NAI Robert Lynn

Mark Miller, NAI Robert Lynn

Michael Newsome, NAI Robert Lynn

Reed Parker, Lee & Associates

Louis Pascuzzi, Newmark

Tom Pearson, Colliers

Dave Peterson, NAI Robert Lynn

Frank Puskarich, Newmark

Harrison Putt, Mercer Co.

Ward Richmond, Colliers

Chris Robinson, Fischer

Nicholas Robinson, Henry S. Miller Brokerage

Travis Sapaugh, CBRE

Brian Sapp, Fischer

Bob Scully, CBRE

Chad Skipper, Fischer

Bryson Smiley, Fischer

David Sours, CBRE

Dan Spika, Henry S. Miller Brokerage

Micheal Stanzel, NAI Robert Lynn

Brad Struck, Cresa

Chris Teesdale, Colliers

Becky Thompson, Lee & Associates

JR Tomlinson, Newmark

Shannon Unsicker, Fischer

Colton Uzelac, Fischer

Timothy Vogds, CBRE

John Wolf, Newmark

Rich Young Jr., Rich Young Co.

OFFICE PROJECT LEASING

Steve Aldrich, Hillwood

Jordyn Allen, Crescent Real Estate

Trae Anderson, Younger Partners

Chris Axley, Lincoln Property Co.

Dennis Barnes, CBRE

Austin Barrett, JLL

Mason Bishop, Transwestern

John Brewer, Transwestern

Bill Brokaw, Hillwood

Kim Brooks, Transwestern

LeAnn Brown, Silver Oak Commercial Realty

Shannon Brown, CBRE

John Brownlee, JLL

Lindsay Brunkenhoefer, Altschuler and Co.

Bob Buell, Fults Commercial Real Estate

Dillon Buhrkuhl, Pillar Commercial

Austin Busse, Dogwood Commercial

Kim Butler, HALL Group

Debi Carter, Capstone Commercial

Bill Cawley, Cawley Partners

Jason Cheek, JLL

Tony Click, Crescent Real Estate

Richmond Collinsworth, Bradford Cos.

Cynthia Cowen, Cushman & Wakefield

Andrew Crain, Dogwood Commercial

Alexandra Cullins, CBRE

Sean Dalton, Younger Partners

Ben Davis, CBRE

Laney Delin, Transwestern

Mike Dement, Altschuler and Co.

John Dickenson, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Jeremy Duggins, Cawley Partners

James Esquivel, JLL

Ryan Evanich, Stream Realty Partners

Trevor Franke, JLL

J. Tracy Fults, Fults Commercial Real Estate

Ethan Garner, JLL

Eric Goodwin, Champions DFW Commercial Realty

Ruth Griggs, Thirty-Four Commercial

Tanya Hart Little, Hart Commercial

Rodney Helm, Cushman & Wakefield

Duane Henley, Newmark

Campbell Henry, Lincoln Property Co.

Burson Holman, Granite Properties

Bryce Jackson, Thirty-Four Commercial

Johnny Johnson, Cushman & Wakefield

Carley Keiser, Monument Realty

Jared Laake, Bradford Cos.

Marijke Lantz Flowers, Billingsley Co.

Tabitha Layne, Sunwest Real Estate Group

Hunter Lee, HPI Commercial Real Estate

JJ Leonard, Stream Realty Partners

Chris Lipscomb, Transwestern

Addie Ludwig, Cawley Partners

Jackie Marshall, CBRE

Riley Maxwell, Transwestern

Byron McCoy, Younger Partners

Lacy Milani-Ingalls, Champions DFW

Justin Miller, Transwestern

Parker Morgan, Younger Partners

Lauren Napper, CBRE

Jacob Neal, Holt Lunsford Commercial

Thomas Nelson, CBRE

Marissa Parkin, Stream Realty Partners

Amy Pham-Woodward, Champions DFW

Gini Rounsaville, JLL

Matthew Schendle, Cushman & Wakefield

Karch Schreiner, Hillwood

Blake Shipley, JLL

Trey Smith, CBRE

Christopher Taylor, Cushman & Wakefield

Tim Terrell, Stream Realty Partners

Kristi Waddell, Cawley Partners

Scott Walker, Transwestern

Luke Walter, Gaedeke Group

Worthey Wiles, Lincoln Property Co.

Jeff Wood, JLL

Chris Wright, JLL

Jake Young, Lincoln Property Co.

OFFICE TENANT REP

Lauren Adams, Fischer

Baron Aldrine, Colliers

Cribb Altman, JLL

Steve Andrews, Fischer

Robert Baty, Cushman & Wakefield

John Beach, Newmark

Charles Beck, Cushman & Wakefield

Eric Beichler, Mohr Partners

Brad Beutel, The Brokerage Advisors

Greg Biggs, Stream Realty Partners

Jacob Black, Fischer

Jihane Boury, Savills

Ryan Buchanan, CBRE

Jordan Buis, CBRE

Doug Carignan, CBRE

Cody Carson, Douglas Elliman

Mike Cleary, Colliers

Dean Collins, Cushman & Wakefield

Mark Collins, Cushman & Wakefield

Kim Colvin-Lyon, Newmark

Jim Cooksey, Newmark

Randy Cooper, Stream Realty Partners

Matt Craft, Lincoln Property Co.

Charles Daggett, Savills

Peter Danna, Colliers

Harlan Davis, CBRE

Taylor Dickerson, JLL

Gibson Duwe, Transwestern

Jeff Ellerman, CBRE

John Ellerman, CBRE

Searcy Ferguson, CBRE

Simon Figg, Morrow Hill

Fiona Forkner, JLL

Sharon Friedberg, Fischer

Billy Gannon, Transwestern

Lawrence Gardner, OMS Strategic Advisors

Jeff Givens, Transwestern

Rachel Gorney, JLL

Arthur Greenstein, Douglas Elliman

Michael Griffin, Transwestern

Scott Hage, JLL

Jason Harrell, Transwestern

Dan Harris, Stream Realty Partners

Todd Hawpe, Transwestern

Hunter Haygood, Fischer

Bret Hefton, JLL

Andrew Hegmann, Fischer

Matthew Heidelbaugh, Cushman & Wakefield

Scott Hobbs, Newmark

Ryan Hoopes, Cushman & Wakefield

Grant Huff, Transwestern

John Huff, Transwestern

Calvin Hull, JLL

Bob Ingram, Mohr Partners

Nate Jackson, Morrow Hill

Allison Johnston Frizzo, Hart Commercial

Chris Joyner, Fischer

Kelley Kackley, JLL

Mike Kay, Colliers

Gianni R. LaBarba, The Venator Group

Garrison Lackey, Transwestern

Brent Landfried, Transwestern

Greg Langston, Avison Young

Andy Leatherman, JLL

Nick Lee, NAI Robert Lynn

Kyle Libby, MedCore Partners

Curt Linn, Avison Young

Torrey Littlejohn, JLL

Elizabeth Loving, Mohr Partners

Taylor Lynch, Forge Commercial

Kelly Lyons, Monument Realty

Esmeralda Martinez, Lincoln Property Co.

Conor McCarthy, JLL

Allie McCracken, Transwestern

Conrad McEachern, CBRE

Jon McNeil, JLL

Hannah Mesh, Harwood International

Bob Mohr, Mohr Partners

Jayson Montoya, NAI Robert Lynn

Sharon Morrison, Cresa

Mac Morse, Citadel Partners

Scott Morse, Citadel Partners

Charlie Otte, Rubicon Representation

Dan Paterson, Swearingen Realty Group

Luke Paterson, Swearingen Realty Group

Russell Podraza, Forge Commercial

Dan Polanchyck, Henry S. Miller Brokerage

John Poston, Lincoln Property Co.

Grant Pruitt, Whitebox Real Estate

Sam Pruitt, Site Selection Group

Campbell Puckett, Cushman & Wakefield

Phil Puckett, CBRE

Steve Rigby, Colliers

Damian Rivera, Cresa

Bob Robbins, Banner Commercial

John Roper, CBRE

Daniel Rudd, Avison Young

Evan Saks, Transwestern

Mike Sandel, Henry S. Miller Brokerage

Jenny Schreiner, Altschuler and Co.

Chuck Sellers, Forge Commercial

Brad Selner, JLL

Eric Sheets, MedCore Partners

Chris Sido, CBRE

Emmitt Smith, E. Smith Advisors

Jeff Smith, Transwestern

Kent Smith, NAI Robert Lynn

Trent Smith, Mohr Partners

Elizabeth Solender, Solender/Hall

Zach Stevens, NAI Robert Lynn

Grant Sumner, Forge Commercial

Thomas Sutherland, Cushman & Wakefield

Andrew Taguwa, JLL

Alan Thomas, Swearingen Realty Group

Hyatt Thompson, Swearingen Realty Group

Sanders Thompson, Transwestern

Tamela Thornton, E. Smith Advisors

Justin Utay, NAI Robert Lynn

Billy Vahrenkamp, Colliers

Clay Vaughn, Savills

Jordan Wade, Transwestern

Blake Waltrip, JLL

Howard Watkins, Transwestern

Sam Weatherby, JLL

Kelly Whaley, Harwood International

Jordan White, Site Selection Group

Josh White, CBRE

King White, Site Selection Group

Warren Willey, CBRE

Craig Wilson, Stream Realty Partners

Peery Wood, Stream Realty Partners

Darren Woodson, Cresa

RETAIL

David Adams, The Woodmont Co.

Brett Baumgartner, Matthews RE Investment Services

Josh Bishop, Matthews RE Investment Services

William Carr, Matthews RE Investment Services

Lee Cordova, Matthews RE Investment Services

Grayson Duyck, Matthews RE Investment Services

Bryan Dyer, The Woodmont Co.

Rachel Forslund, The Woodmont Co.

Scott Latimer, Matthews RE Investment Services

Jim Leatherwood, Silver Oak Commercial Realty

Jake McCoy, The Woodmont Co.

McKenna Myers, Hillwood

Brittney Austin, SHOP Cos.

Blake Barnes, DuWest Realty

Thad Beckner, The Retail Connection

Greg Bracchi, EDGE Realty Partners

Frank Bullock, Henry S. Miller Brokerage

Jake Burns, Structure Commercial

Mike Cagle, Inroads Realty

Michelle Caplan, Weitzman

Sam Carrion, Morrow Hill

Max Chanon, The Retail Connection

Connor Chauncy, Morrow Hill

Paterick Clark, Morrow Hill

Jordan Cluff, DuWest Realty

Taylor Cluff, DuWest Realty

Mark Cohen, CenterPoint Commercial Properties

Jonathan Cooper, Davidson Bogel Real Estate

Bryan Cornelius, RetailUnion Partners

Michael Crovetti, STRIVE

John Day, Venture Commercial

Jim Dunn, RetailUnion Partners

Mason duPerier, Vista Property Co.

Scott Eiting, Dogwood Commercial

Daniel Eng, Engvest Group/eXp Commercial

David English, Ridge Pointe Commercial RE

Evan English, DBA Commercial Real Estate

Grant English, Ridge Pointe Commercial RE

Steve Ewing, EDGE Realty Partners

Rob Exline, Structure Commercial

Rich Flaten, CBRE

Chris Fleeger, Morrow Hill

Chris Flesner, Resolut RE

Rob Franks, JLL

Ryan Fuqua, DuWest Realty

Thomas Glendenning, SHOP Cos.

Adam Gottschalk, STRIVE

Ryan Griffin, EDGE Realty Partners

Tyler Grisham, SRS Real Estate Partners

Darrell Hernandez, CBRE

Jonathan Hill, Morrow Hill

Ben Hines, Venture Commercial

Rand Horowitz, SHOP Cos.

Jim Jamerson, Segovia Partners

Michael Kaplan, Venture Commercial

Hudson Lambert, STRIVE

Ian Laskowski, Morrow Hill

Amanda Lawrence, Morrow Hill

Andrew Lehner, CBRE

Taylor LeMaster, Inroads Realty

Steve Lieberman, The Retail Connection

Sean Lockovich, Falcon Realty Advisors

Mark Masinter, Open Realty

John Mathes, The Retail Connection

Tim McNutt, DBA Commercial Real Estate

Steve Merkle, Open Realty

Rose Meza, Segovia Partners

Gretchen Miller, Weitzman

Karen Mitchell, Hudson Peters Commercial

Bob Moorhead, Secure Net Lease

Troy Morgan, Structure Commercial

Clay Mote, RetailUnion Partners

Luke Mullen, Brand Partners

Michael Nagy, Open Realty

Mark Newman, JLL

Linda Nguyen, Morrow Hill

Amy Pjetrovic, Venture Commercial

Pete Podesta, SHOP Cos.

Daniel Poku, SRS Real Estate Partners

Anthony Pucciarello, Secure Net Lease

Bretley Roche, Segovia Partners

Scott Rodgers, DuWest Realty

David Sacher, SHOP Cos.

David Schnitzer, ASCEND Commercial Real Estate

Brettany Schovanec, Fischer

Matthew Scow, Secure Net Lease

Andrew Shaw, EDGE Realty Partners

Johnny Siegel, Open Realty

Natalia Singer, Venture Commercial

Brian Sladek, Resolut RE

Karla Smith, SRS Real Estate Partners

Jacquie Stone, Falcon Realty Advisors

Terry Syler, The Retail Connection

Tucker Szybala, Falcon Realty Advisors

Amanda T. Welles, Venture Commercial

Corbin Tanenbaum, Weitzman

Mitch Traub, The Retail Connection

Brandon Trimble, The Retail Connection

Lynn Van Amburgh, Weitzman

Paul Vernon, Henry S. Miller Brokerage

Michael Walters, Falcon Realty Advisors

Luke Wilson, The Retail Connection

John Zikos, Venture Commercial

