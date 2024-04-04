Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Weekend: April 4-7

Bob Dylan

April 4, 8 p.m.| Music Hall at Fair Park

Legendary folk troubadour Bob Dylan will bring his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour to Fair Park Thursday night. The 83-year-old Nobel Prize winning singer/songwriter’s tour supports his 39th studio album, and has been affectionately dubbed the “Neverending Tour” because it began in 2021. Having seen Dylan twice, this is the show you want to go to—he sounds much better in a theater setting versus an arena.

Icona Pop

April 4, 10 p.m.| Stereo Live

Rescheduled from last fall, Icona Pop is stopping off in Dallas as part of their tour supporting their 2023 album, Club Romantech. Stateside, the Swedish pop duo is best known for their 2012 single “I Love It,” which saw them collaborating with Charli XCX. The song was a bonafide hit—earning more than 800 million streams on Spotify and hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart that year. Eagle-eared folks might also recognize them as the voices of Satin and Chenille in the Trolls movies.

Anthony Hamilton

April 5, 8 p.m.| Bruton Theatre at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters

If you love old-school R&B, you no doubt already know that Anthony Hamilton is a practitioner of the art. His voice is soulful, his chops are real, and the six albums he’s released since 2003 are a testament to that. Check out his Tiny Desk Concert from 2016 for a sampling.

Offset

April 5, 8 p.m.| South Side Ballroom

Migos rapper Offset kicked off his solo Set It Off tour last month in Philadelphia, and arrives at the Cedars Friday night for the third to the last date on it. This is his first tour without bandmates Quavo and the late Takeoff, who died in 2022. The tour supports his latest album of the same name, and will stop in Houston before wrapping up in his hometown of Atlanta next week. Skilla Baby, SleazyWorldGo, and YRN Mang Foo will open.

NOFX

April 6, 2 p.m.| Panther Island Pavilion, Fort Worth

NOFX has been around for 40 years now, which must be fake news because that would mean we’re all old. To celebrate this thing that can’t be true, the pop-punk band has embarked on a tour that promises 40 songs in 40 cities, with no one set list being the same. After their European leg and some shows in LA, the band is totally and completely done. “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath…These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing,” frontman Fat Mike told Loudwire. “We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy…And then we are done. We are done done.”

Kristin Chenoweth

April 6, 7 p.m.| Winspear Opera House

Emmy and Tony-winner Kristin Chenoweth will star in a one-woman retrospective of her career Saturday night at the Winspear. She’s released eight albums during her career, and starred in Broadway’s Wicked and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown; and TV’s The West Wing and Pushing Daisies. She clearly has a soft spot in her heart for the Big D—she got married to musician Josh Bryant here last fall.

The Black Crowes

April 6, 8 p.m.| The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving

The 1990s may have been dominated by rock and grunge, but Southern Rock band The Black Crowes carved out a niche for themselves with hits like “She Talks to Angels,” “Hard to Handle,” “Remedy,” and “Jealous Again.” Way back in 2019, they promised us a tour—and they’re finally delivering after the pandemic interrupted those plans. Amplified Heat will open.

Ledisi

April 7, 8 p.m.| Music Hall at Fair Park

Soul singer Ledisi has more than a dozen projects under her belt, including her latest album, Good Life. She’s shared stages with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Dave Matthews, and has taken star turns portraying Mahalia Jackson, Gladys Knight, and Patti LaBelle in movies and on TV. The first single off the new album, “I Need To Know,” hit the top of the Billboard R&B charts this year.

Also check out:

Eric Johnson Band, April 4, 7 p.m., House of Blues. Get tickets.

FireHouse and Jack Russell’s Great White, April 4, 7 p.m., Lava Cantina, The Colony. Get tickets.

A.Savage, April 4, 8 p.m., Rubber Gloves, Denton. Get tickets.

Squeezebox Bandits, April 4, 8 p.m., Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton. Get tickets.

Butcher Brown and Son Little, April 5, 8 p.m., Tulips, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, April 5, 8 p.m., Granada Theater. Get tickets.

Dwight Yoakam, April 5, 8 p.m., Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, Oklahoma. Get tickets.

Joyryde, April 5, 10 p.m., Stereo Live. Get tickets.

Dadi Freyr, April 6, 8 p.m., Studio at the Factory. Get tickets.

The Disco Biscuits, April 6, 7:30 p.m., Longhorn Ballroom. Get tickets.

Green River Ordinance, April 6, 8 p.m.,Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Nickelback, April 6, 8 p.m.,Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, Oklahoma. Get tickets.

Jassa Dhillon, April 6, 9 p.m., Trees. Get tickets.

Travis Tritt, April 6, 10 p.m., Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Sheer Mag, April 7, 7 p.m., Double Wide. Get tickets.

Neutro Shorty, April 7, 7 p.m., Echo Lounge & Music Hall. Get tickets.

